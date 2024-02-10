St. Albans Field Station / Motor Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24A2000804
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802 524 5993
DATE/TIME: February 10, 2024 at 1554
STREET: VT 104 and River Rd.
TOWN: Fairfax
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: River Rd / Goose Pond Rd.
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Juvenile
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester
PASSENGER: Noah Bracket
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Johnson, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Corolla
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy Front End
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: Northwestern Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On February 10, 2024 at 1554 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a crash in the area of VT Route 104 and River Rd. the Town of Fairfax. Investigation revealed that a juvenile operator was heading south on VT Route 104. Vehicle 1 attempted to turn left onto River Rd. and input too much accelerator rather than brake application. The vehicle then collided with the westbound lane guard rail on River Rd. and the airbags deployed. Both occupants of the vehicle were transported to Northwestern Medical Center for minor injuries. VSP was assisted by Vermont Fish & Wildlife Game Warden Service, Fairfax Fire Department and Fairfax Rescue.
Trooper Seth Boudreau
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Field Station
140 Fisher Pond Rd.
St. Albans, VT 05478
802 760 0498