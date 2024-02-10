Submit Release
St. Albans Field Station / Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH


CASE#:      24A2000804              

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau

STATION: St. Albans     

CONTACT#: 802 524 5993


DATE/TIME: February 10, 2024 at 1554

STREET: VT 104 and River Rd.

TOWN: Fairfax

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: River Rd / Goose Pond Rd.

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet


VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Juvenile

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester


PASSENGER: Noah Bracket

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Johnson, VT


VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Corolla

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy Front End

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Northwestern Medical Center



SUMMARY OF CRASH:


On February 10, 2024 at 1554 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a crash in the area of VT Route 104 and River Rd. the Town of Fairfax. Investigation revealed that a juvenile operator was heading south on VT Route 104. Vehicle 1 attempted to turn left onto River Rd. and input too much accelerator rather than brake application. The vehicle then collided with the westbound lane guard rail on River Rd. and the airbags deployed.  Both occupants of the vehicle were transported to Northwestern Medical Center for minor injuries.  VSP was assisted by Vermont Fish & Wildlife Game Warden Service, Fairfax Fire Department and Fairfax Rescue.



Trooper Seth Boudreau 

Vermont State Police 

St. Albans Field Station

140 Fisher Pond Rd. 

St. Albans, VT 05478

802 760 0498 

