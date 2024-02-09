From Željka Cvijanović, Chairwoman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

I am pleased to extend my heartfelt congratulations to you on your confident victory in the presidential election and wish success in your endeavors for the benefit of your citizens and country.

The confidence the Azerbaijani people placed in you is a testimony of their aspiration for future continuation of the positive and important mission carried out over the past period, the country’s progress and stability.

I am confident that during your mandate, the friendly relations between Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Republic of Srpska, and the Republic of Azerbaijan will continue developing in a spirit of friendship, and our cooperation will be better and more productive for the mutual benefit of our countries and peoples.

Your Excellency, I once again congratulate you on your victory in the election, wish you robust health and success in your high state activity.

Sincerely,

Željka Cvijanović,

Chairwoman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina