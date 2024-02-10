Submit Release
From Gezim Kalaja, President of Union of the Independent Trade Unions of Albania

AZERBAIJAN, February 10 - 10 February 2024, 13:00

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

Allow me to convey cordial congratulations from Albania and the members of the Union of Independent Trade Unions of Albania for the reconfirmation as the historical President of Azerbaijan.

Your Excellency, as a historical leader who conveyed peace and freedom in the region.

We congratulate Your Excellency for the historical victory, the respect for democratic standards in the elections, as well as the victory of territorial integrity in Azerbaijan.

Long life to Azerbaijan!

Long life to Albania and Azerbaijan fraternity!

Fraternity from Albania!

 

Gezim Kalaja

President of Union of the Independent Trade Unions of Albania

