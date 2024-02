Senate Floor Calendar: Saturday, February 10, 2024

Senate Convenes at 1:00 PM

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE

SECOND SESSION

SENATE CALENDAR

Saturday, February 10, 2024

7th LEGISLATIVE DAY

ROLL CALL

PRAYER

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

NEW MEXICO PLEDGE

READING OF THE JOURNAL

INTRODUCTION OF LEGISLATION

A. Bills

B. Joint Resolutions

C. Resolutions

D. Joint Memorials

E. Memorials

MESSAGES FROM THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

MESSAGES FROM THE GOVERNOR

REPORTS OF STANDING COMMITTEES

ANNOUNCEMENTS AND MISCELLANEOUS BUSINESS

THIRD READING OF LEGISLATION:

(1) SENATE BILL 236 METRO DEVELOPMENT PROJECT GRT INCREMENTS

(HAMBLEN/ PARAJÓN)

(2) SENATE BILL 169/a LAND & WATER CONSERVATION FUND CHANGES/

SCONC AMENDED (STEWART/ NEVILLE)

(3) *SENATE BILL 241/ec AGING DEPT. BACKGROUND CHECKS

(JARAMILLO)

(4) SENATE BILL 190/a DWI ACT / SHPAC AMENDED

(IVEY-SOTO BRANDT)

(5) SENATE BILL 142 BEHAVIORAL HEALTH FACILITY NOTIFICATION

(MUÑOZ)

(6) SENATE BILL 146 HOSPITAL ACCEPTANCE OF HEALTH PLANS (STEINBORN)

(7) SENATE BILL 69/a 14-DAY FIREARM SALE WAITING PERIOD/

SHPAC AMENDED (CERVANTES/ ROMERO, A.)

(8) HOUSE BILL 141/a SUPREME COURT JUSTICE SALARY INCREASE/

HAFC AMENDED (HOCHMAN-VIGIL/ CHANDLER)

(9) HOUSE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR HOUSE BILL 129/aa

FIREARM SALE WAITING PERIOD CRIMES/H/FLOOR AMENDED/

SJC AMENDED (ROMERO, A./ HOCHMAN-VIGIL)

(10) HOUSE BILL 193/aa LAW ENFORCEMENT

RETENTION DISBURSEMENTS/HJC AMENDED/HAFC AMENDED

(DE LA CRUZ/ DIXON)

BUSINESS ON PRESIDENT’S TABLE:

###