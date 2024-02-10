Submit Release
News Search

There were 430 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,601 in the last 365 days.

Royalton Barracks // VCOR & VAPO

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24B2000603

TROOPER: Tpr. Daniel Arrato                    

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 02/09/24 at 2118

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sharon, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order and Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Micah Avery Benoit

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Vermont State Police received a report violation of an abuse prevention order. Investigation revealed that Micah Benoit violated an Abuse Prevention Order and violated his court ordered Conditions of Release. Benoit was subsequently arrested and transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing. Benoit was released with conditions and cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division on 02/12/24 at 1230 hours to answer the above charge(s).

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

BAIL: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME:  02/12/24 at 1230 pm          

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division

MUGSHOT: Yes

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

Royalton Barracks // VCOR & VAPO

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more