Royalton Barracks // VCOR & VAPO

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B2000603

TROOPER: Tpr. Daniel Arrato

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933

DATE/TIME: 02/09/24 at 2118

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sharon, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order and Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Micah Avery Benoit

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Vermont State Police received a report violation of an abuse prevention order. Investigation revealed that Micah Benoit violated an Abuse Prevention Order and violated his court ordered Conditions of Release. Benoit was subsequently arrested and transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing. Benoit was released with conditions and cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division on 02/12/24 at 1230 hours to answer the above charge(s).

COURT ACTION: Yes

BAIL: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/12/24 at 1230 pm

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division

MUGSHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.