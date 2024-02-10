Royalton Barracks // VCOR & VAPO
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B2000603
TROOPER: Tpr. Daniel Arrato
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933
DATE/TIME: 02/09/24 at 2118
INCIDENT LOCATION: Sharon, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order and Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Micah Avery Benoit
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
Vermont State Police received a report violation of an abuse prevention order. Investigation revealed that Micah Benoit violated an Abuse Prevention Order and violated his court ordered Conditions of Release. Benoit was subsequently arrested and transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing. Benoit was released with conditions and cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division on 02/12/24 at 1230 hours to answer the above charge(s).
COURT ACTION: Yes
BAIL: N/A
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/12/24 at 1230 pm
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division
MUGSHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.