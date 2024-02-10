New Mexico Senate Floor Wrap for February 9, 2024

February 9, 2024

(SANTA FE, NM) – After a well-played Hoops4Hope game last night, the New Mexico Senate convened for a floor session this afternoon. The body will have an evening floor session tonight to take up Senate Bill 3 (Paid Family and Medical Leave), and anticipates convening both Saturday and Sunday (2/10/24 and 2/11/24). The Senate approved legislation which:

Funds Law Enforcement Recruitment Statewide

By a unanimous vote of 39-0, the New Mexico Senate passed Senate Bill 175 sponsored by Senator Leo Jaramillo (D-Española). SB 175 allocates supplemental funding from the general fund to recruit state and local enforcement officers, correctional officers, and probation and parole officers.

“Investing in recruitment is an important component of protecting and improving public safety across New Mexico and as legislators it is vital that we are allocating the funds our law enforcement agencies need to fill critical staffing shortages,” said SB 175 sponsor Senator Leo Jaramillo (D-Española). “This recruitment drive is just one of many pieces of the puzzle New Mexico needs to keep our communities safe, and I am confident it will improve vacancy rates statewide.

Places Guardrails on Health Care Mergers

Senate Bill 15, sponsored by Senator Katy Duhigg (D-Albuquerque), passed the New Mexico Senate by a vote of 27-15. SB 15 ensures the Office of the Superintendent of Insurance (OSI) is given notice of hospital acquisitions or mergers which could impact the availability of essential health care services, affordability, and quality of care for New Mexicans. Through this oversight process, OSI will review and approve proposed hospital ownership/control transactions, and will periodically review transactions. There are also provisions for emergency consideration in urgent situations.

“The data shows that since New Mexico has the highest rate of hospitals owned by private equity firms, and the cost of care in the state is skyrocketing. In New Mexico, we spend more per patient than any other state in our region,” said SB 15 sponsor Senator Katy Duhigg (D-Albuquerque). “The Office of Superintendent Insurance has the leadership and infrastructure our communities need to oversee these transactions with real-life impacts.”

Provides Greater Flexibility for Lottery and Opportunity Scholarship Students

The Senate passed Senate Bill 239 sponsored by Senator George Muñoz (D-Gallup) and Senator Siah Correa Hemphill (D-Silver City) by a bipartisan vote of 30-5. SB 239 provides greater flexibility for New Mexico students utilizing the Lottery and Opportunity Scholarships by shifting the definition of a “full-time student” from being 15 credit hours per fall and spring semesters, to 30 credit hours per year for four-year institutions. Additionally, the Lottery and Opportunity Scholarship Acts are revised to include an additional three summer semesters to be eligible for funding through the Lottery and Opportunity Scholarships, and allows students with disabilities to have their definition of full-time adjusted if they choose.

“Senate Bill 239 makes changes to the Lottery and Opportunity Scholarship Acts to give students more flexibility while ensuring guidelines are in place to set them up for success,” said SB 239 sponsor Senator Siah Correa Hemphill (D-Silver City). “New Mexico should be proud of having the most comprehensive publicly financed scholarship programs for students seeking a higher education, and the next step is making sure these students are walking out with their degree or certification. The changes we passed today ensure students can get their degree at the pace which best meets their needs.”

Other business considered:

SB 201 – TRANSPORTATION REGULATION (Sen. Wirth, passed 35-0)

– TRANSPORTATION REGULATION (Sen. Wirth, passed 35-0) SB 176 – ATHLETIC COMPETITION ACT CHANGES (Sen. Maestas, passed 20-16)

– ATHLETIC COMPETITION ACT CHANGES (Sen. Maestas, passed 20-16) SJR 5 – PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREE HEALTH CARE FUND, CA (Sen. Gonzales, failed 14-25)

