Senate Committee Schedule: Saturday, February 10, 2024
Saturday, February 10, 2024
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE
SECOND SESSION, 2024
SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS
FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George Muñoz, Chair
Saturday, February 10, 2024 – 9 AM or AT THE CALL OF THE CHAIR – Room 322
CS/HB 2/a GENERAL APPROPRIATION ACT OF 2024 (SMALL)
SB 216/a NMFA AFFORDABLE HOUSING PROJECTS (RODRIGUEZ)
SB 217 SEVERANCE TAX BOND FUND DISTRIBUTIONS (RODRIGUEZ)
*SB 246 CAPITAL OUTLAY REAUTHORIZATIONS (RODRIGUEZ)
*SB 275 CAPITAL OUTLAY PROJECTS (RODRIGUEZ)
*HB 308 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS (LENTE)
SFC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81696207177
Webinar ID: 816 9620 7177
Zoom Call: 1 669 444 9171
To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81696207177
Webinar ID: 816 9620 7177
Zoom Call: 1 669 444 9171
CONSERVATION COMMITTEE –
Senator Elizabeth “Liz” Stefanics, Chair
Saturday, February 10, 2024 – 9:00 AM – Room 303
SM 8 OIL & GAS FACILITY SETBACK STUDY (STEWART/MCKENNA)
SCONC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82404382748
Webinar ID: 824 0438 2748
Zoom Call: 1 669 900 9128
SCONC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82404382748
Webinar ID: 824 0438 2748
Zoom Call: 1 669 900 9128
EDUCATION COMMITTEE – Senator William P. Soules, Chair
Monday, February 12, 2024 – 9:00 AM – Room 311
SB 297 PUBLIC PEACE, HEALTH, SAFETY & WELFARE (SOULES)
HB 270/a HIGHER ED TECH ENHANCEMENT FUND PROVISIONS
(SANCHEZ/ARMSTRONG)
SEC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89615593412
Webinar ID: 896 1559 3412
Zoom Call: 1 669 900 9128
SEC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov.
To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89615593412
Webinar ID: 896 1559 3412
Zoom Call: 1 669 900 9128
HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE
Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Chair
Saturday, February 10, 2024 – 9:30 AM – Room 311
SB 204 FIREARMS ON PLAYGROUNDS (IVEY-SOTO)
SM 12 STUDY PSILOCYBIN FOR THERAPEUTIC TREATMENTS
(STEINBORN/BRANDT)
SB 230 DISCLOSURE OF CERTAIN HEALTH INFO (NIBERT)
CS/HB 33/a PRESCRIPTION DRUG PRICE TRANSPARENCY ACT
(HERNDON/PARAJÓN)
Join Zoom Meeting:
SHPAC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81287336647
Webinar ID: 812 8733 6647
Zoom Call: 1 719 359 4580
SHPAC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov.
To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81287336647
Webinar ID: 812 8733 6647
Zoom Call: 1 719 359 4580
JUDICIARY COMMITTEE – Joseph Cervantes, Chair
Saturday, February 10, 2024 – 11:00 AM – Room 321
SB 208/a AUTOMATIC LICENSE PLATE READER ACT (WIRTH/CHANDLER)
CS/HB 8 ELECTED OFFICIALS & GOV’T CONDUCT ACT CHANGES
(CATES/JARAMILLO)
SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE PROCEDURES
https://www.nmlegis.gov/Entity/Senate/Documents/SJC_Procedures_23.pdf
SJC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81502543362
Webinar ID: 815 0254 3362
Zoom Call: 1 253 205 0468
SJC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov.
To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81502543362
Webinar ID: 815 0254 3362
Zoom Call: 1 253 205 0468
RULES COMMITTEE – Senator Katy Duhigg, Chair
Sunday, February 11, 2024 – 11:30 AM – Room 321
REYES, VICTOR appointment
University of New Mexico Board of Regents (WIRTH)
WEISLER, WILLIAM appointment
Chief of the New Mexico State Police
Department of Public Safety (WIRTH)
ARMIJO, KARI appointment
Cabinet Secretary of Health Care Authority Department (WIRTH)
HERRERA, JAMISON A. appointment
Cabinet Secretary of Veterans’ Services Department (POPE)
SENATE RULES COMMITTEE PROCEDURES:
Microsoft Word – Rules Committee Procedures (nmlegis.gov)
SRC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81944191844
Webinar ID: 819 4419 1844
Zoom Call: 1 669 900 9128
SRC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81944191844
Webinar ID: 819 4419 1844
Zoom Call: 1 669 900 9128
TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE –
Senator Benny Shendo Jr., Chair
Sunday, February 11, 2024 – 10:00 AM – Room 311
CS/HB 252 ADJUST INCOME TAX BRACKETS (LENTE)
HB 7/a HEALTH CARE AFFORDABILITY FUND DISTRIBUTION
(SZCZEPANSKI/HEMPHILL)
SENATE TAX, BUSINESS & TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE PROCEDURES
STBTC COMMITTEE PROCEDURES.pdf (nmlegis.gov)
STBTC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85614440294
Webinar ID: 856 1444 0294
Zoom Call: 1 (669) 900 9128
STBTC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85614440294
Webinar ID: 856 1444 0294
Zoom Call: 1 (669) 900 9128