Senate Committee Schedule: Saturday, February 10, 2024

Saturday, February 10, 2024

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE

SECOND SESSION, 2024

SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS

FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George Muñoz, Chair

Saturday, February 10, 2024 – 9 AM or AT THE CALL OF THE CHAIR – Room 322



CS/HB 2/a GENERAL APPROPRIATION ACT OF 2024 (SMALL)

SB 216/a NMFA AFFORDABLE HOUSING PROJECTS (RODRIGUEZ)

SB 217 SEVERANCE TAX BOND FUND DISTRIBUTIONS (RODRIGUEZ)

*SB 246 CAPITAL OUTLAY REAUTHORIZATIONS (RODRIGUEZ)

*SB 275 CAPITAL OUTLAY PROJECTS (RODRIGUEZ)

*HB 308 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS (LENTE)

CONSERVATION COMMITTEE –

Senator Elizabeth “Liz” Stefanics, Chair

Saturday, February 10, 2024 – 9:00 AM – Room 303

SM 8 OIL & GAS FACILITY SETBACK STUDY (STEWART/MCKENNA)

EDUCATION COMMITTEE – Senator William P. Soules, Chair

Monday, February 12, 2024 – 9:00 AM – Room 311



SB 297 PUBLIC PEACE, HEALTH, SAFETY & WELFARE (SOULES)

HB 270/a HIGHER ED TECH ENHANCEMENT FUND PROVISIONS

(SANCHEZ/ARMSTRONG)

HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE

Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Chair

Saturday, February 10, 2024 – 9:30 AM – Room 311

SB 204 FIREARMS ON PLAYGROUNDS (IVEY-SOTO)

SM 12 STUDY PSILOCYBIN FOR THERAPEUTIC TREATMENTS

(STEINBORN/BRANDT)

SB 230 DISCLOSURE OF CERTAIN HEALTH INFO (NIBERT)

CS/HB 33/a PRESCRIPTION DRUG PRICE TRANSPARENCY ACT

(HERNDON/PARAJÓN)

JUDICIARY COMMITTEE – Joseph Cervantes, Chair

Saturday, February 10, 2024 – 11:00 AM – Room 321



SB 208/a AUTOMATIC LICENSE PLATE READER ACT (WIRTH/CHANDLER)

CS/HB 8 ELECTED OFFICIALS & GOV’T CONDUCT ACT CHANGES

(CATES/JARAMILLO)

SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE PROCEDURES

SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE PROCEDURES

https://www.nmlegis.gov/Entity/Senate/Documents/SJC_Procedures_23.pdf

SJC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov.

To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81502543362

Webinar ID: 815 0254 3362

Zoom Call: 1 253 205 0468

RULES COMMITTEE – Senator Katy Duhigg, Chair

Sunday, February 11, 2024 – 11:30 AM – Room 321

REYES, VICTOR appointment

University of New Mexico Board of Regents (WIRTH)

WEISLER, WILLIAM appointment

Chief of the New Mexico State Police

Department of Public Safety (WIRTH)

ARMIJO, KARI appointment

Cabinet Secretary of Health Care Authority Department (WIRTH)

HERRERA, JAMISON A. appointment

Cabinet Secretary of Veterans’ Services Department (POPE)

SENATE RULES COMMITTEE PROCEDURES:

Microsoft Word – Rules Committee Procedures (nmlegis.gov)



TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE –

Senator Benny Shendo Jr., Chair

Sunday, February 11, 2024 – 10:00 AM – Room 311



CS/HB 252 ADJUST INCOME TAX BRACKETS (LENTE)

HB 7/a HEALTH CARE AFFORDABILITY FUND DISTRIBUTION

(SZCZEPANSKI/HEMPHILL)

SENATE TAX, BUSINESS & TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE PROCEDURES

STBTC COMMITTEE PROCEDURES.pdf (nmlegis.gov)



