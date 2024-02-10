Submit Release
Senate Committee Schedule: Saturday, February 10, 2024

Saturday, February 10, 2024

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE
SECOND SESSION, 2024
View committee hearings via the webcast at www.nmlegis.gov
Click on the Webcast tab and select the applicable committee.
Closed Captioning button is next to the volume control icon.

SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS

FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George Muñoz, Chair
Saturday, February 10, 2024 – 9 AM or AT THE CALL OF THE CHAIR – Room 322

CS/HB 2/a     GENERAL APPROPRIATION ACT OF 2024     (SMALL)
SB 216/a     NMFA AFFORDABLE HOUSING PROJECTS     (RODRIGUEZ)
SB 217     SEVERANCE TAX BOND FUND DISTRIBUTIONS     (RODRIGUEZ)
*SB 246     CAPITAL OUTLAY REAUTHORIZATIONS     (RODRIGUEZ)
*SB 275     CAPITAL OUTLAY PROJECTS     (RODRIGUEZ)
*HB 308     GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS     (LENTE)

For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to SFC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81696207177
Webinar ID: 816 9620 7177
Zoom Call: 1 669 444 9171

CONSERVATION COMMITTEE –
Senator Elizabeth “Liz” Stefanics, Chair
Saturday, February 10, 2024 – 9:00 AM – Room 303

SM 8     OIL & GAS FACILITY SETBACK STUDY     (STEWART/MCKENNA)

For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to
SCONC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82404382748
Webinar ID: 824 0438 2748
Zoom Call: 1 669 900 9128


EDUCATION COMMITTEE – Senator William P. Soules, Chair
Monday, February 12, 2024 – 9:00 AM – Room 311

SB 297     PUBLIC PEACE, HEALTH, SAFETY & WELFARE     (SOULES)
HB 270/a     HIGHER ED TECH ENHANCEMENT FUND PROVISIONS
     (SANCHEZ/ARMSTRONG)

For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to
SEC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov.
To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89615593412
Webinar ID: 896 1559 3412
Zoom Call: 1 669 900 9128


HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE
Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Chair
Saturday, February 10, 2024 – 9:30 AM – Room 311

SB 204     FIREARMS ON PLAYGROUNDS     (IVEY-SOTO)
SM 12     STUDY PSILOCYBIN FOR THERAPEUTIC TREATMENTS
     (STEINBORN/BRANDT)
SB 230     DISCLOSURE OF CERTAIN HEALTH INFO     (NIBERT)
CS/HB 33/a     PRESCRIPTION DRUG PRICE TRANSPARENCY ACT
     (HERNDON/PARAJÓN)

Join Zoom Meeting:
For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to
SHPAC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov.
To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81287336647
Webinar ID: 812 8733 6647
Zoom Call: 1 719 359 4580


JUDICIARY COMMITTEE – Joseph Cervantes, Chair
Saturday, February 10, 2024 – 11:00 AM – Room 321

SB 208/a     AUTOMATIC LICENSE PLATE READER ACT     (WIRTH/CHANDLER)
CS/HB 8     ELECTED OFFICIALS & GOV’T CONDUCT ACT CHANGES
     (CATES/JARAMILLO)

SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE PROCEDURES
https://www.nmlegis.gov/Entity/Senate/Documents/SJC_Procedures_23.pdfFor public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to
SJC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov.
To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81502543362
Webinar ID: 815 0254 3362
Zoom Call: 1 253 205 0468

RULES COMMITTEE – Senator Katy Duhigg, Chair
Sunday, February 11, 2024 – 11:30 AM – Room 321

REYES, VICTOR     appointment
     University of New Mexico Board of Regents     (WIRTH)
WEISLER, WILLIAM     appointment
     Chief of the New Mexico State Police
          Department of Public Safety     (WIRTH)
ARMIJO, KARI     appointment
     Cabinet Secretary of Health Care Authority Department    (WIRTH)
HERRERA, JAMISON A.     appointment
     Cabinet Secretary of Veterans’ Services Department    (POPE)

SENATE RULES COMMITTEE PROCEDURES:
Microsoft Word – Rules Committee Procedures (nmlegis.gov)

For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to
SRC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81944191844
Webinar ID: 819 4419 1844
Zoom Call: 1 669 900 9128

TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE –
Senator Benny Shendo Jr., Chair
Sunday, February 11, 2024 – 10:00 AM – Room 311

CS/HB 252     ADJUST INCOME TAX BRACKETS     (LENTE)
HB 7/a     HEALTH CARE AFFORDABILITY FUND DISTRIBUTION
     (SZCZEPANSKI/HEMPHILL)

SENATE TAX, BUSINESS & TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE PROCEDURES
STBTC COMMITTEE PROCEDURES.pdf (nmlegis.gov)


For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to
STBTC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85614440294
Webinar ID: 856 1444 0294
Zoom Call: 1 (669) 900 9128

Senate Committee Schedule: Saturday, February 10, 2024

