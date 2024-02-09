Submit Release
Disaster Unemployment Assistance Available for those Affected by the Severe Storm and Flooding in Maine Dec 17 – 21, 2023

Employees or self-employed individuals in Maine who became unemployed as a direct result of the severe storm and flooding, may be eligible to receive Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA). Eligible survivors are encouraged to apply for disaster assistance.

To be eligible for DUA, the individual must be determined ineligible for regular unemployment insurance benefits under any state or federal law. Claimants must first apply for state unemployment benefits by visiting Maine Department of Labor’s Bureau of Unemployment Insurance self-service portal. An application must be submitted by March 4, 2024. DUA claims filed after this deadline may be ineligible.

Common eligibility requirements include: you were working for someone else or were self-employed in the disaster area when the disaster occurred; you lost your job or your place of work was affected or you are unable to get to your place of work as a result of the damage caused; or you lived in the area of the disaster when the disaster occurred and were unable to get to your workplace as a result of the disaster.

For more information, please visit State of Maine Department of Labor.

