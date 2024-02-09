LIVIN Immigration Consultant Launches New Calgary Office for LMIA, Express Entry, and AAIP Services

Justyna Dzioch, owner and founder of LIVIN immigration consultant in Edmonton

LIVIN Immigration Consultant opens a new Calgary location offering expert services for LMIA, Express Entry, and the new Alberta AAIP program

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Calgary, Alberta – The opening of a new office by LIVIN Immigration Consultant Calgary in Calgary, Alberta, marks a significant expansion aimed at providing unparalleled access to expert consultations and services in Labour Market Impact Assessments (LMIA), Express Entry, and the Alberta Advantage Immigration Program (AAIP).

Navigating immigration processes can appear daunting and complex. LIVIN Immigration Consultant Calgary offers personalized, transparent, and effective guidance. The strategic location of the new office caters to the increasing demand for professional immigration advice, serving as a hub for navigating the Canadian immigration system's intricacies.

Services Tailored to Immigration Needs

Experienced immigration consultants at LIVIN Immigration Consultant Calgary are well-versed in the latest immigration policies and programs, including the Express Entry system and the Alberta AAIP program, aimed at attracting skilled and semi-skilled workers to the province. The firm provides guidance through the LMIA process and options for permanent residency in Canada.

Commitment to the Community

"Justyna Dzioch, Founder of LIVIN Immigration Consultant Calgary, highlights the firm's embodiment of commitment to accessibility, excellence, and community support through the opening of the new Calgary office. The firm aims to demystify the immigration process and facilitate access for clients.

Invitation for Consultations

The new office welcomes individuals for consultations, offering quality service and support throughout the immigration journey.

For detailed information about the services and support provided by LIVIN Immigration Consultant Calgary, inquiries can be directed to the firm's contact channels or through the website at https://www.livinimmigration.ca/immigration-consultant-calgary/.

About LIVIN Immigration Consultant Calgary

A leading immigration consulting firm, LIVIN Immigration Consultant Calgary, is dedicated to assisting individuals, families, and businesses with the Canadian immigration system's complexities. Emphasizing integrity, expertise, and personalized service, the firm has established itself as a trusted advisor for those seeking to make Canada their new home.