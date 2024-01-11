LIVIN Immigration Consultant in Calgary Launches Express Entry Stream for Aspiring Canadian Permanent Residents

Justyna Dzioch, owner and founder of LIVIN immigration consultant in Edmonton

Launch of LIVIN Immigration's Express Entry Stream in Edmonton and Calgary: Seamless path to Canadian PR.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LIVIN Immigration Consultant in Calgary, is happy to announce the launch of their new Express Entry Stream. This initiative is designed to support individuals aspiring to become Permanent Residents in Canada through the Express Entry Program. With offices in both Edmonton and Calgary, LIVIN Immigration is expanding its services to meet the increasing demand for skilled immigration assistance.

Key Features of the Express Entry Stream:

Client-Oriented Service: LIVIN Immigration is known for its client-first approach, a quality consistently reflected in outstanding client reviews. The new Express Entry Stream is another step towards fulfilling the diverse needs of those seeking a new life in Canada. Under the experienced leadership of Justyna Dzioch, the company's team of skilled consultants will navigate applicants through the Express Entry Program, ensuring a smooth and efficient process.

Understanding that each immigration journey is unique, LIVIN Immigration offers personalized consultation and solutions, aligning with individual profiles and aspirations.

About LIVIN Immigration Consultant in Calgary:

LIVIN Immigration Consultant in Calgary, led by Justyna Dzioch, is a an immigration expert for those navigating the complexities of Canadian immigration. The company prides itself on a client-centric approach, offering expert advice and support in various immigration matters, including Permanent Residency applications, Labour Market Impact Assessments, and work permits.

To learn more about the Express Entry Stream or to schedule a consultation, contact: