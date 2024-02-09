Submit Release
News Search

There were 573 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,788 in the last 365 days.

Carper, Capito Introduce Legislation to Bolster Wildlife Conservation

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, introduced the America’s Conservation Enhancement (ACE) Reauthorization Act, which he co-authored alongside EPW Ranking Member Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.). The ACE Act will reauthorize important habitat and wildlife conservation efforts throughout the country. The legislation also builds on previous efforts to protect and preserve ecosystems from evolving threats such as invasive species and wildlife diseases.

“The ACE Act is a vital tool to protect our nation’s natural beauty and conserve our wildlife,” said Chairman Carper. “This legislation once again reauthorizes programs such as the North American Wetlands Conservation Fund and the Chesapeake Bay Program, which help preserve vital ecosystems, restore habitat and conserve wildlife. The ACE Act also recognizes that wildlife conservation is a shared responsibility between the federal government, state partners and many stakeholders, including hunters, anglers and wildlife watchers.”

“The ACE Act includes important provisions to support conservation and habitat restoration efforts in the Chesapeake Bay, which will help boost our state’s outdoor recreation industry, especially in the Eastern Panhandle,” Ranking Member Capito said. “I appreciate Chairman Carper for partnering with me to introduce this bipartisan legislation, and look forward to advancing it through the EPW Committee.”

The ACE Act helps conserve wildlife and wildlife habitat, including by reauthorizing the North American Wetlands Conservation Act, the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation Establishment Act, and the Chesapeake Bay Program. It also addresses the threats of emerging wildlife diseases like Chronic Wasting Disease, protects livestock from predators, and combats invasive species.

The ACE Act is co-sponsored by Senators Ben Cardin (D-Md.), John Boozman (R-Ark.), Alex Padilla (D-Calif.), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.), and Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.).

The legislation is endorsed by Ducks Unlimited, the Congressional Sportsmens Foundation, the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership, the National Wildlife Federation, American Sportfishing Association, the Association of Fish & Wildlife Agencies, and Backcountry Hunters and Anglers.

The full text of the bill is available here.

###

You just read:

Carper, Capito Introduce Legislation to Bolster Wildlife Conservation

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more