Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints David Clark to the Florida Talent Development Council

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of David Clark to the Florida Talent Development Council.

David Clark
Clark, of Havana, is the Chief Executive Officer of MyGovGuide and the Managing Partner of Allegiant Strategies Group. A veteran of the United States Army, he previously served as a Deputy Chief of Staff for Governor Ron DeSantis and currently serves as the Vice Chair of the Tallahassee Collegiate Academy. Clark earned his bachelor’s degrees in accounting and business management from Flagler College, his master’s degree in business administration from Cornell University, and his master’s degree in business administration from Queen’s University.

