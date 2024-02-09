Submit Release
MPD Seeking Suspect in a Northwest Homicide

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect involved in a homicide that occurred in the 1100 block of 15th Street Northwest.

On Friday, February 2, 2024, at approximately 2:00 a.m., Second District officers responded to the listed location for reports of an assault. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from life threatening injuries as a result of an assault. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

On Wednesday, February 7, 2024, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 41-year-old Vivek Taneja of Alexandria, VA.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below and this video: https://youtu.be/UJTNKk3cQpM

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

CCN: 24016588

