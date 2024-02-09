MPD Arrests Teen for Armed Carjacking Offenses

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force announce a teenager has been arrested for two Armed Carjacking offenses that occurred in the Seventh District.

Attempted Armed Carjacking (Gun): At approximately 12:55 a.m. on Friday, January 19, 2024, the victim, who was a ride share driver, was dropping three suspects off when they demanded her property, assaulted her with a firearm, and pulled her from her vehicle. The suspects were unable to drive off in the victim’s vehicle and fled on foot. CCN: 24009160

Armed Carjacking (Gun): At approximately 4:44 a.m. on Monday, February 5, 2024, the victim was sitting inside his vehicle in the 700 block of Brandywine Street, Southeast, when three suspects approached him, took his property, and stole his vehicle at gunpoint. CCN: 24018125

On Thursday, February 8, 2024, a 16-year-old juvenile male of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking for the above offenses.

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of these offenses should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.