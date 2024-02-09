Updated* TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Chinese New Year Celebration

On Sunday, February 11, 2024, the Chinese New Year Celebration will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Sunday, February 11, 2024, from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.:

H Street from 6th Street to 7th Street, NW

I Street from 5th Street to 8th Street, NW

8th Street from I Street to G Street, NW

G Street from 8th Street to 7th Street, NW

7th Street from G Street to I Street, NW

6th Street from H Street to Massachusetts Avenue, NW

The following street will be closed to vehicle traffic on Sunday, February 11, 2024, from approximately 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.:

H Street from 6th Street to 7th Street, NW

The following street will be closed to vehicle traffic on Sunday, February 11, 2024, from approximately 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.:

I Street from 5th Street to 7th Street, NW

6th Street from H Street to Massachusetts Avenue, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Sunday, February 11, 2024, from approximately 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.:

G Street from 7th Street to 9th Street, NW

H Street from 5th Street to 9th Street, NW

I Street from 7th Street to 9th Street, NW

7th Street from F Street to Massachusetts Avenue, NW

8th Street from G Street to I Street, NW

Local (game day) traffic will be allowed north on 6th Street from F to access the garage throughout the day.

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic.

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.

