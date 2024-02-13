Introducing Chivy: A New Dating App for Professionals Launches in New York

Chivy dating app

NEW YORK CITY, NY, US, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nikko Shkreli is unveiling a new premium dating app called Chivy for single professionals who refuse to compromise on quality or standards.

Shkreli decided to build an app after learning that he was not alone in his frustration with what was available. Dating apps come with many benefits, and just as many pitfalls. While access and affordability are great, the lack of barriers, poor quality matching, spamming, catfishing, bad actors, and lack of safety have made the free and low-cost apps useless. Working through the incongruous, compatible matches ends up feeling more like a job, and less like something fun, exciting, or even worthwhile.

Chivy is different. It was built with a belief that despite dating trends, traditional values and meaningful connections are still at the heart of relationship goals. Chivy’s name comes from chivalry and evokes respect, manners, and the classical ideal of traditional romance. “Chivalry didn’t die, it moved to Chivy”- Nikko Shkreli.

Chivy’s main difference lies in its explicit mission of matching 25-40-year-old professionals seeking meaningful, long-term relationships, as well as its premium monthly subscription and monthly in-person events, included in the subscription price and open only to subscribers. But it also distinguishes itself through the advanced security features that provide an ultra-secure dating environment. Biometric scans and stringent ID verification prevent bots, catfishing, scams, and unwanted actors, and the commitment to safety goes beyond virtual interactions. Chivy Safe Date allows members to instantly share their locations with their emergency contacts while on dates and schedule an Uber ride home if needed.

Chivy will initially be available exclusively in New York City, but Shkreli has plans for rapid expansion into major cities and a wider audience. With a focus on building meaningful connections and ensuring user safety, Chivy is poised to become the go-to premium dating app for selective users seeking genuine, long-term relationships.

To celebrate its launch, Chivy will host its first in-person event on February 14th at 5th and Mad in New York City.

For more information, go to getchivy.com.