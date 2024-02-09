Maine DOE Update – February 9, 2024

From the Maine Department of Education

The Maine Department of Education is excited to announce that the 3rd Annual Maine DOE Summit is scheduled for August 6 through August 8, 2024, at the Augusta Civic Center. | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) recognizes the importance of supporting student mental health. Data from the U.S Center for Disease Control and the Maine Integrated Youth Health Survey reflect increased student mental health needs. | More

Get to know Maine’s 2024 Teacher of the Year Joshua Chard, a second and third-grade looping teacher at East End Community School in Portland. Joshua sat down for this Q&A as he begins his year of service. | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Interdisciplinary Instruction team has curated resources of content and instructional approaches to help educators include and highlight the important contributions of Black and African-American Mainers in authentic ways. These project-based strategies include finding local historical figures and guest speakers, researching local history, and bridging content areas. | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is excited to share information on the 5th annual International Social Emotional Learning (SEL) Day, Friday, March 8th. The theme of this year’s event is Today’s Students, Tomorrow’s Leaders. Want to join in the celebration? Start making your plans now! | More

Governor Mills’ Office launched a Maine Flood Resources and Assistance Hub website to help Maine people find information, resources, and assistance to stay safe and recover from interior and coastal flooding caused by recent storms. | More

The Alternative Education Association of Maine is looking for nominations for the Alternative Educators of the Year. The Association is looking to recognize one or more individuals for their outstanding work in Alternative Education. | More

Nominate an outstanding teacher in your community for the 2024 National History Teacher of the Year! Each year, Gilder Lehrman recognizes first-rate K-12 teachers who find creative ways to bring history to life in their classrooms. | More

Volunteer Maine (Maine Commissioner for Community Service) shares that AmeriCorps NCCC has announced that its “Summer of Service” program is returning this year. This shorter summer session returns with projects focused on climate mitigation, affordable housing, and the option to serve where the need is greatest. | More

“I had no idea life would take me in this direction. It wasn’t too many years before I changed careers when I said to a friend, ‘There is no way I would want to be a cop in my own hometown!’ and that’s exactly what I became, and I loved it!” said Amanda Baker as she looked back on her journey to becoming a police officer and eventually the Criminal Justice Instructor a Caribou Tech Center. | More

Funded by the Maine Department of Education (DOE) Teach With Tech Grant, Cony Middle and High School has embraced a new approach to education through virtual reality (VR) technology. The school’s acquisition of VR headsets and software from Class VR, a London-based company, is reshaping the learning experience for both students and educators. | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Office of School Facilities is pleased to offer Office Hours for those superintendents who are interested in submitting Major Capital School Construction applications. Sessions are intended to provide a time for questions and answers regarding the recently released application. | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) MOOSE team and the Interdisciplinary Instruction team are excited to announce a FREE virtual workshop day with John Spencer, Katie Novak, and Lynn Cuccaro on March 28th. This day-long workshop will feature morning keynotes from all three speakers and your choice of a two-hour afternoon breakout session with either John, Katie, or Lynn. | More

The Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) Office of Special Services and Inclusive Education is hosting a Math4ME Informational Session on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, from 4:00-5:00 PM virtually via Zoom. | More

The “Asking the Right Questions” webinar will review methods and resources focused on the art of framing questions for the best possible student growth. The webinar will offer practical classroom methods and approaches for all grades–from pre-K to high school–that are supported by current research and instructor experiences. It will also include a host of useful resources readily available for teacher use, and end with a Q&A session where participants can explore concepts further, offer their own experiences, and exchange ideas. | More

The Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) Office of Innovative Teaching and Learning is collaborating with the Institute of Humane Education (IHE). Together, both teams are excited to offer Maine’s educators a unique opportunity to delve into professional learning centered around IHE’s Solutionary Framework and Solutionary Micro-credential Program, as well as access to other customized instructional resources. | More

