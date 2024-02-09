Herbal medicinal product: Lecithinum ex soyaArray, D: Draft under discussion

Submit Release
Side effects reported with soya-bean lecithin medicines include allergic reactions such as angioedema (swelling under the skin), and skin reactions such as itching, dermatitis (inflammation of the skin) and exanthema (widespread rash). Stomach ache and diarrhoea may also occur. The frequency of these side effects is not known.

Soya-bean lecithin medicines must not be taken by people who are hypersensitive (allergic) to soya-bean lecithin, soya, peanut, to other plants of the legume family (which includes beans, lentils and peas) or to birch pollen.

Further information on the risks associated with these soya-bean lecithin medicines, including the appropriate precautions for their safe use, can be found in the monograph under the tab 'All documents'.

