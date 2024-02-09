Submit Release
Herbal medicinal product: Matricariae aetheroleumArray, F: Assessment finalised

Allergic reactions, sometimes severe, have been reported following contact of liquid chamomile preparations with internal moist surfaces such as the lining of the mouth. Their frequency has not been established.

Matricaria oil medicines must not be used in patients who are allergic to matricaria oil or other plants of the same family (Asteraceae (Compositae)). Patients with severe heart and circulation problems should not have full baths with matricaria oil. Patients with open wounds, extensive skin damage or acute (short-term) skin disease, high fever and severe infections should not have full or partial baths with matricaria oil.

Further information on the risks associated with matricaria oil medicines, including the appropriate precautions for their safe use, can be found in the monograph under the tab 'All documents'.

