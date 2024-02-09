Reminder: Bus schedule and route adjustments start Monday

Lawrence Transit is implementing another round of changes to bus routes and schedules after receiving rider feedback. The changes will begin on Monday, February 12.

Overview of changes

At this time, changes are being made to routes 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, 9, and 10. Reasons for the adjustments include:

Additional trips in the morning for better school and work access on Routes 6, 7, and 9.

Improved transfer timing downtown (Routes 1, 3, 4, 6, and 7) and at Central Station (Routes 2, 4, 5, 8, 10, 11, 12).

Direct access to Free State High School on Route 10.

To view the updated Transit Guide and preview route and schedule changes, visit: https://assets.lawrenceks.org/transit/feb2024_transitguide.pdf.

Reasons for the changes

A major route redesign went into effect in January, in coordination with the opening of Central Station. Each route aims to connect people to jobs, education, grocery and medical services without requiring a transfer.

Also in January, Lawrence Transit On Demand started offering trips on Sundays for the first time. In order to afford those additional service hours, trips have been removed from areas of the schedule with lower ridership. When making changes to routes, schedules, and days of service, transit staff is trying to find the balance of serving everyone in our community well.

More feedback opportunities

The next opportunity to make changes will be August 2024. Riders are encouraged to fill out a survey that will help Lawrence Transit continue to improve the service. The survey is open until April 1 at:

www.lawrenceks.org/listens/surveys.

To get help planning a trip on the bus or for more information, visit www.lawrencetransit.org or call (785) 864-4644. Find Lawrence Transit on Facebook: @LawrenceTransit and on Twitter: @TransitLawrence.

Contact: Adam Weigel, Lawrence Transit, (785) 832-3464