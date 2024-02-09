USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) Ports in Valletta, Malta

The port visit marks Bulkeley’s first in 2024, as the ship continues its regularly scheduled patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations.

Bulkeley’s port visit allows the U.S. to build on its important relationship with Malta and affords the ship's crew an opportunity to experience the local culture.

"Patrol has been a very professionally rewarding experience for this hardworking crew," said Cmdr. Richard Slye, commanding officer of Bulkeley. "I can think of no better opportunity than a stop in beautiful Malta to see and experience this beautiful country."

During the ship's time in Valletta, the crew will explore the sights, history, cuisine, and culture of Malta.

"Malta has an incredibly rich and unique heritage; I am very excited to get to see their art and architecture in person again,” said Sonar Technician, Surface 3rd Class Christopher Tarantino. “Malta hosts some of Caravaggio’s most inspiring masterpieces, which I hope to experience firsthand.”

port visit, Bulkeley was operating with Carrier Strike Group 12 and USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) throughout the Sixth Fleet area of responsibility. Bulkeley also escorted the Mount Whitney (LCC 20) and the USS Bataan (LHD-5) on separate missions.

The squadron embedded aboard the Bulkeley are the “Griffins” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 79. Bulkeley is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests.

For over 80 years, NAVEUR-NAVAF has forged strategic relationships with allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability.

Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.