Revolutionizing Limb Preservation: Kent Imaging Partners with APEX Health Network to Integrate SnapshotNIR

APEX | Kent Imaging Partnership

Kent Imaging and APEX Health Network are partnering to integrate SnapshotNIR, a vascular imaging solution, into the network of Limb Preservation Centers.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kent Imaging is proud to announce a transformative partnership with Amputation Prevention Experts (APEX) Health Network, propelling the standards of wound care to new heights across the United States. APEX will be integrating Kent’s SnapshotNIR vascular imaging solution into their limb preservation centers to help clinicians improve patient outcomes and quality of life.

In response to the challenges faced by specialized populations struggling with inaccessible healthcare, APEX Health Network, led by President and CEO Miguel Sandoval, Chief Medical Officer and vascular surgeon Krishna Jain, MD, and Diane Boone, Executive VP and Chief Nursing Officer, has pioneered the Limb Preservation Centers of America® network. This network of dedicated centers provides a multidisciplinary team of limb preservation experts utilizing evidence-based clinical protocols and pathways to prevent amputations. They are supported by a Medical Advisory Panel comprised of world-renowned academic experts in their respective fields.

Kent Imaging is honored to play a pivotal role in the evidence-based care offered at APEX wound care centers nationwide. SnapshotNIR technology is a portable, non-invasive device utilizing multiple wavelengths of NIR light to measure vascular insufficiency, guide interventions and clinical management, and monitor and document patient outcomes. Snapshot provides critical data on tissue oxygenation at the point-of-care that impacts clinical decisions across the continuum by vascular surgeons, and endovascular and wound care specialists.

"SnapshotNIR represents a groundbreaking leap forward in the realm of limb preservation," says Chief Executive Officer for Amputation Prevention Experts Health Network Miguel Sandoval. “We will incorporate this exciting technology into our service models to maximize efforts to reduce unnecessary major lower limb amputations. SnapshotNIR is not just a device; it's a transformative force in enhancing patient outcomes and advancing the frontiers of limb health." The roll-out will be supported by Kent Imaging’s clinical and reimbursement team focused on improving outcomes and quality of care for APEX’s patients.

Dr. Jeffrey Niezgoda, Kent Imaging's Chief Medical Officer of Limb Preservation, expresses his agreement in elevating the standard of wound care, “Evidence-based wound care protocols complemented by bedside assessment technology are essential to the effective treatment of non-healing wounds to prevent limb amputation.” Kent Imaging and APEX are collaborating to transform healthcare interventions for specialized populations, addressing issues such as chronic wounds, with an emphasis on diabetic foot ulcers, drawing on their years of expertise. This partnership is aligned with the broader objective of enhancing healthcare accessibility and patients’ outcomes embodied by both Kent Imaging and APEX Health Network.

About Kent Imaging

Kent Imaging, located in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, is a leading innovator in near-infrared tissue oxygenation imaging, which develops, manufactures, and markets medical technology that supports real-time decision-making in wound care, vascular and surgical subspecialties. Kent holds multiple patents in oxygen imaging technology and continues to provide innovative and advanced diagnostic imaging solutions to aid healthcare systems nationally and internationally. SnapshotNIR is supported by clinical evidence demonstrating its ability to help improve clinical decision-making in wound care and reduce healing time. Since receiving FDA and Health Canada clearance in 2017, the technology has been featured in several published articles and peer-reviewed posters. Applying the knowledge gained from clinical trials to patient care promotes consistency of treatment and optimal outcomes.

About Amputation Prevention Experts (APEX) Health Network

APEX Health Network is a healthcare management company founded by academic physicians and seasoned healthcare executives with extensive experience and expertise in developing and managing successful wound care and hyperbaric centers, with a special focus on the treatment of diabetic foot ulcers and pressure ulcers. Committed to delivering high-quality healthcare solutions to enhance the well-being of individuals and communities, APEX Health Network strives for innovation, collaboration, and excellence. APEX Health Network offers a comprehensive range of services, including hospital-based and freestanding wound care and hyperbaric medicine management, oversight and development of office-based endovascular labs, and population health/virtual case management. As advocates for health and wellness, APEX Health Network prioritizes preventive measures, early intervention, and holistic healthcare practices. APEX Health Network is dedicated to fostering a healthier tomorrow by addressing the evolving needs of our diverse patient base. For more information about APEX Health Network and our commitment to excellence in limb preservation, please visit our website at www.apexhealthnetwork.com.