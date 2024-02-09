Submit Release
News Search

There were 652 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,910 in the last 365 days.

Director-General of the ICESCO Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev

AZERBAIJAN, February 9 - 09 February 2024, 14:37

On February 9, Director-General of the ICESCO Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The Director-General of the ICESCO extended his congratulations and best regards to the head of state on his victory in the presidential elections and wished him new achievements in his activities for the progress of Azerbaijan. He once again commended President Ilham Aliyev's contribution to the Islamic solidarity.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik for his attention and congratulations.

During the phone conversation, they expressed confidence that the longstanding fruitful cooperation between Azerbaijan and ICESCO would continue to expand in the future.

You just read:

Director-General of the ICESCO Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more