Two Indicted, Charged in 2023 Marion County Homicide

SOUTH PITTSBURG – Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have obtained indictments charging two people in connection to a 2023 homicide.

On February 9, 2023, at the request of 12th Judicial District Attorney General Courtney Lynch, TBI agents joined the South Pittsburg Police Department in a vehicle fire investigation off a steep ravine in the 1300 block of Raulston Town Road. As they inspected the scene, authorities discovered the remains of a man, later identified as 49-year-old Keith Whitmore, inside the charred vehicle. During the investigation, agents developed information leading to Keith’s wife, Jeneal Whitmore (DOB 11/15/82), and Stephen Macari (DOB 8/7/95) as those responsible for the death.

On Monday, the Marion County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging Whitmore and Macari with one count each of First-Degree Murder. On Thursday, authorities located Whitmore in Franklin and booked her into the Williamson County Jail, pending transfer to the Marion County Jail. The Lewisburg Police Department arrested Macari on Thursday, after which authorities subsequently booked him into the Marion County Jail.

###