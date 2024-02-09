Submit Release
News Search

There were 687 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,940 in the last 365 days.

Unicoi County Man Arrested for Tax Evasion

ERWIN, Tenn.- The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation that led to the indictment and arrest of Phillip Dean Persinger for tax evasion and theft. Persinger was arrested at his residence. Bond was set at $5,000.

On January 29, 2024, a Unicoi County Grand Jury indicted Persinger on one felony count of tax evasion and one felony count of theft over $2,500. The indictment alleges Persinger provided false and fraudulent information to the Unicoi County Clerk’s Office regarding his registration of a houseboat.

“The Department of Revenue promotes voluntary taxpayer compliance by educating taxpayers, and pursuing criminal sanctions and demanding accountability when taxpayers engage in fraudulent activity," Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. "This indictment underscore the department's efforts to enforce Tennessee's tax laws."

If convicted, Persinger could be sentenced to a maximum of two years in the state penitentiary for each count and fined up to $3,000.

The department is pursuing this criminal case in cooperation with District Attorney Steven R. Finney’s Office. Citizens who suspect violations of Tennessee's revenue laws should call the toll-free tax fraud hot line at (800) FRAUDTX (372-8389). 

The Department of Revenue is responsible for the administration of state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws and the collection of taxes and fees associated with those laws.  The department collects around 87 percent of total state revenue. During the 2023 fiscal year, it collected nearly $22 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $4.7 billion in taxes and fees for local governments.

 

###

You just read:

Unicoi County Man Arrested for Tax Evasion

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more