Federal Bar Association Student Civics Essay Contest

The Federal Bar Association is sponsoring a Civics Essay Contest for high school students. Students in grades 9-12 are invited to participate by submitting an essay addressing the contest prompt regarding whether social media platforms should have the right to restrict political speech. Prizes up to $1,500 will be awarded. Submissions will be accepted through February 23, 2024. Detailed guidelines for submissions and more contest information can be found at the address below:

https://www.fedbar.org/about-us/outreach/civics-essay-contest/.