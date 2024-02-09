2024 Spring Load Restrictions to be Placed into Effect

For Immediate Release:

Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024



Contact:

Dan Varilek, Winter Maintenance Specialist, 605-773-3571

PIERRE, S.D. - Under the authority of SDCL 32-22-24, Highway Maintaining Authorities may restrict loads as needed to protect their highways from break-up during the spring thaw.

“The unseasonable warm weather increases the freeze thaw cycles and likelihood of damage to our state highways due to heavy vehicle traffic,” said Craig Smith, Director of Operations, South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT). “To prevent this damage and preserve our critical infrastructure, it becomes necessary to temporarily restrict loads this time of the year.”

To avoid imposing spring load restrictions earlier or longer than necessary, the SDDOT monitors daily high and low temperatures at locations throughout the state and calculates accumulated freeze and thaw indexes. SDDOT also relies heavily on observed highway conditions and the experience of its field personnel to decide when to impose and remove load restrictions.

Each spring, a map of state-proposed spring load restrictions and a list of county roads are posted on the South Dakota Truck Info website at https://sdtruckinfo.sd.gov/rules-regulations/size-weight-regulations/spring-load-restrictions/ and on the SD511 website at https://www.sd511.org.

On the SD511 site, click on Traffic Notices then CVO Restrictions to see restrictions placed into effect. The effective date of any load restriction is determined by weather and road conditions. Beginning this week, spring load limit restrictions will apply to the road segment(s) and at the indicated weight limit shown in the table below.

A spring load restriction report is usually issued in advance of any major load restriction change. This report is issued for guidance only and does not take precedence over any load restriction signs in place. For further information, or to obtain a copy of a Spring Load Restriction Map, please contact the SDDOT at 605-773-3571. Spring load limit information may also be found on the Internet at https://sd511.org/. Click on Traffic Notices then CVO Restrictions for current restrictions or https://sdtruckinfo.sd.gov/rules-regulations/size-weight-regulations/spring-load-restrictions/.

Individuals can subscribe to an email list to receive spring load limit restrictions electronically. Subscribe at https://listserv.sd.gov/scripts/wa.exe?A0=DOTSPRINGLOADLIMITS. Click “subscribe” located on the right-hand side of the screen and follow the instructions. A valid email address is required. If you would like to unsubscribe at any time from the spring load limit list, visit the same site, click “unsubscribe” and enter the information and email with which you previously subscribed. When restrictions go into effect, a notice is sent out via press release, SDDOT social media, SDDOT website, the State news site, and posted to the spring load restriction page of the South Dakota Truck Info website.

SDDOT personnel remind motorists that county road posted load limits are not determined or enforced by the state. Please use the county information provided on the South Dakota Truck Info website to contact the county superintendent for questions or concerns. For more information about the SDDOT spring load limit process, please contact Dan Varilek, Winter Maintenance Specialist, at 605-773-3571 or via email at daniel.varilek@state.sd.us.

--30—