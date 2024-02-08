RUSSIA, February 8 - Alexander Novak congratulates the people of Iran on the 45th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution 8 February 2024 Alexander Novak congratulates the people of Iran on the 45th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution 8 February 2024 Alexander Novak congratulates the people of Iran on the 45th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution 8 February 2024 Предыдущая новость Следующая новость Alexander Novak congratulates the people of Iran on the 45th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak offered his congratulations to the people of Iran on the 45th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution and wished continued prosperity for the republic, as well as good health and success for all its people.

“The Day of the Islamic Revolution is one of the fundamental national holidays of Iran, the day the Islamic Republic of Iran was proclaimed. For many years Iran has been a good neighbour to us, a strategic partner and like-minded country. The multifaceted ties between our countries have traditionally been based on respect and consideration of each other’s interests. In recent years, they have significantly strengthened and taken on more,” the Deputy Prime Minister said.

He stressed that Russia cherishes its warm friendly relations with Iran, expects a consistent increase in trade and expansion of trade and economic cooperation. He also said that developing the North-South International Transport Corridor is of particular importance, as is finalising a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement as soon as possible.

