HoduSoft at IT EXPO: Accelerating 𝐂𝐗 & Enhancing Communication for 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 & 𝐂𝐔𝐒𝐓𝐎𝐌𝐄𝐑𝐒
HoduSoft unveils top-tier communication solutions at IT EXPO 2024, highlighting innovation and excellence in technology.FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HoduSoft, a leading provider of end-to-end communication solutions, announces its participation in the highly anticipated IT EXPO 2024. The event serves as a platform to engage in meaningful discussions, showcasing cutting-edge products, and exploring technological advancements. The company will be showcasing its innovative HoduCC Omnichannel CX Suite and HoduPBX, highlighting its commitment to transforming communication experiences for businesses worldwide.
Here are the key details of the event-
𝐄𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭- IT EXPO 2024
𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐞- 13th to 15th Feb 24
𝐕𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞- Fort Lauderdale, Florida
As the technology landscape continues to evolve, businesses need to have a proactive approach, where they not only adapt but also lead in shaping the future of communication. With a commitment to progress and meeting the challenges of today’s dynamic digital landscape, HoduSoft remains at the forefront of delivering advanced communication solutions.
The upcoming IT EXPO is certainly the best platform for HoduSoft to showcase its key offerings, HoduCC Omnichannel CX Suite, and HoduPBX. Businesses like ISPs, ITSPs, MSPs, BPOs, Telecom, Banking & Finance, Hosted Service Providers, and others, aspiring to meet the evolving needs of their clients, enhance operational efficiency, and foster sustained growth can find these solutions extremely useful and beneficial.
Let’s explore the key highlights of the products that HoduSoft brings to the tables for businesses that aspire to stay relevant and competitive.
𝐇𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐂𝐂 𝐎𝐦𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐂𝐗 𝐒𝐮𝐢𝐭𝐞
HoduCC Omnichannel CX Suite is a comprehensive call and contact center software designed to meet the diverse communication needs of modern businesses. It offers an omnichannel platform for seamless, personalized, and consistent experiences across all channels. No matter what the channel is, voice, video, chat, SMs, email, or social media, HoduCC ensures increased customer engagement and better business outcomes.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐇𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐂𝐂 𝐎𝐦𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐂𝐗 𝐒𝐮𝐢𝐭𝐞:
Here are some of the key features of HoduCC Omnichannel CX Suite that make it different from others in the Market-
𝐌𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢-𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭: Manage multiple clients effortlessly, all from a single interface.
𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐥-𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬: Robust analytics and reporting tools, enable businesses to gain valuable insights into customer behavior.
𝐈𝐧-𝐁𝐮𝐢𝐥𝐭 𝐓𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦: Track and resolve customer issues with ease.
𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐬: Redefine communication with a suite of dialers like Auto dialer, Predictive dialer, Progressive dialer, Promotional dialer, Preview dialer, and Power dialer.
𝐀𝐈 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐁𝐨𝐭: AI-powered Chatbot to assist customers 24/7 and boost agent productivity.
𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭𝐬𝐀𝐩𝐩 𝐁𝐨𝐭: Effortlessly engage with your customers on WhatsApp.
𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭𝐬𝐀𝐩𝐩 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐚𝐝𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠: Promote your business by sending updates and promotions instantly to your customers.
𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Efficiently engage with customers on Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, WhatsApp, Twitter, and Zalo – all from a single dashboard.
𝐒𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐥𝐞 𝐒𝐢𝐠𝐧-𝐎𝐧 (𝐒𝐒𝐎) 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: With SSO, users can log in to HoduCC using their existing credentials from a central identity provider (IDP), such as Microsoft and Google account.
𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬: Gain actionable insights with automated report scheduling and customizable customer reports.
HoduCC Omnichannel CX Suite not only promises to be a technological advancement but also a strategic investment for businesses aiming to provide unparalleled customer satisfaction and thrive in the competitive landscape. Moreover, this cost-effective solution allows businesses to choose the features as per their specific requirements and pay only for what they need. Yes, you heard it right, there is no need to purchase an entire package, businesses can choose the features that they feel will be beneficial for them.
𝐇𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐏𝐁𝐗-𝐈𝐏 𝐏𝐁𝐗 𝐒𝐨𝐟𝐭𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞
HoduPBX is an advanced IP PBX Software designed to streamline communication within organizations. HoduPBX empowers modern businesses with a feature-rich and scalable solution, transforming the way they connect and collaborate. HoduPBX allows users to bring their own trunk, secure data on their server, get multi-tenancy, provide services in their own brand name, and get their customers or tenants on board within a few minutes. What more? It offers unlimited concurrent calls and unlimited extensions. There’s more about HoduPBX-it’s advanced features.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐇𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐏𝐁𝐗
Let’s explore some of the key features of HoduPBX.
𝐌𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢-𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐈𝐏 𝐏𝐁𝐗: Manage multiple clients effortlessly along with unparalleled control and customization capabilities.
𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐚𝐢𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐩𝐚𝐢𝐝 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠: Get flexible invoicing solutions tailored to suit specific business needs.
𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨-𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠: Eliminate the need for manual intervention as SIP devices can be seamlessly detected and configured.
𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐑𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠: Intelligently route calls through the most cost-effective carriers.
𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐑/𝐒𝐇𝐀𝐊𝐄𝐍: Ensure a more secure and trustworthy calling experience for users.
𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐥-𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬: Transform data into actionable insights using real-time analytics and reports.
These are amongst the few features that make HoduPBX an excellent choice for businesses looking to enhance their communication system. It ensures seamless integration with CRM and other business applications. Moreover, it supports scalability, allowing businesses to scale up or down as per their need. HoduPBX is not just a step ahead; it's a leap into the future of communication.
𝐇𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐒𝐨𝐟𝐭 𝐈𝐓 𝐄𝐗𝐏𝐎 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭?
In IT EXPO 2024, HoduSoft looks forward to connecting with business professionals, industry leaders, and technology enthusiasts. During the event, attendees can expect meaningful discussions around the importance of omnichannel experiences in call and contact centers, and the role of IP PBX in shaping the future of business communication. They can connect directly with the HoduSoft experts to understand the key capabilities of HoduCC omnichannel CX Suite and HoduPBX and how they can utilize these products to improve their customer experience and overall productivity.
Commenting on their participation, Kartik Khambhati (C.B.D.O) at HoduSoft said, “It's a pleasure to be part of IT EXPO 2024. This event is the perfect opportunity for us to demonstrate our innovative communication products. Through this event, we look forward to networking with industry peers, partners, and potential customers to build valuable and long-lasting connections.
Kartik Khambhati further added, “I would like to invite all the attendees to visit the HoduSoft booth to explore the latest in communication technology, discover innovative solutions, and engage with our team of experts to understand how together we can transform the communication infrastructure and achieve better results. We look forward to attending this event and contributing our efforts to shape the technology landscape.”
For more information about Our products, visit- https://hodusoft.com/
