PTA Balloon Catheter Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

PTA Balloon Catheter Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $3.57 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%.” — The Business Research Company

As per TBRC's market forecast, the pta balloon catheter market size is predicted to reach $3.57 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%.

The growth in the pta balloon catheter market is due to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders. North America region is expected to hold the largest pta balloon catheter market share. Major players in the pta balloon catheter market include Cardinal Health Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic plc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Becton Dickinson and Co, Stryker Iberia, SL.

PTA Balloon Catheter Market Segments

• By Type: Polyurethane, Nylon

• By Application: Coronary Artery Disease, Peripheral Vascular Disease

• By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global pta balloon catheter market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

PTA balloon catheter is a medical procedure that is intended to enlarge a narrowed vessel opening using a small, flexible plastic tube, or catheter, with a ""balloon"" at the end of it. This is used during the minimally invasive catheterization procedure.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. PTA Balloon Catheter Market Characteristics

3. PTA Balloon Catheter Market Trends And Strategies

4. PTA Balloon Catheter Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. PTA Balloon Catheter Market Size And Growth

……

27. PTA Balloon Catheter Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. PTA Balloon Catheter Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Medical Component Manufacturing Market Report 2024