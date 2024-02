Senate Floor Calendar: Friday, February 9, 2024

Senate Convenes at 11:00 AM

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE

SECOND SESSION

SENATE CALENDAR

Friday, February 9, 2024

7th LEGISLATIVE DAY

ROLL CALL

PRAYER

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

NEW MEXICO PLEDGE

READING OF THE JOURNAL

INTRODUCTION OF LEGISLATION

A. Bills

B. Joint Resolutions

C. Resolutions

D. Joint Memorials

E. Memorials

MESSAGES FROM THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

MESSAGES FROM THE GOVERNOR

REPORTS OF STANDING COMMITTEES

ANNOUNCEMENTS AND MISCELLANEOUS BUSINESS

THIRD READING OF LEGISLATION:

(1) SENATE BILL 201 TRANSPORTATION REGULATION (NEVILLE/WIRTH)

(2) SENATE BILL 175/a LAW ENFORCEMENT FUND DISTRIBUTIONS/SFC AMENDED (JARAMILLO/ CERVANTES)

(3) SENATE BILL 176/a ATHLETIC COMPETITION ACT CHANGES/SHPAC AMENDED (MAESTAS/ DE LA CRUZ)

(4) * SENATE HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR

SENATE BILL 15/a/ec HEALTH CARE CONSOLIDATION OVERSIGHT ACT/ SJC AMENDED (DUHIGG)

(5) SENATE BILL 239 LOTTERY SCHOLARSHIP CHANGES

(MUÑOZ/ HEMPHILL)

(6) SENATE BILL 3/a PAID FAMILY MEDICAL LEAVE ACT/SFC AMENDED

(STEWART/ CHANDLER)

(7) SENATE BILL 69/a 14-DAY FIREARM SALE WAITING PERIOD/SHPAC AMENDED (CERVANTES/ ROMERO, A.)

(8) SENATE JOINT RESOLUTION 5 PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREE

HEALTH CARE FUND, CA (GONZALES)

(9) HOUSE BILL 193/aa LAW ENFORCEMENT RETENTION DISBURSEMENTS/ HJC AMENDED/HAFC AMENDED

(DE LA CRUZ/ DIXON)

(10) HOUSE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR HOUSE BILL 129/aa

FIREARM SALE WAITING PERIOD CRIMES/H/FLOOR AMENDED/SJC AMENDED (ROMERO, A./ HOCHMAN-VIGIL)

BUSINESS ON PRESIDENT’S TABLE:

