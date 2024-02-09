New Mexico Senate Floor Wrap for February 8, 2024

(SANTA FE) – The New Mexico Senate convened on February 8, 2024 to consider a number of pieces of legislation. Bills passed include two measures to improve healthcare statewide, historic funding levels for road projects, and changes to the Cybersecurity Act aimed at keeping the state safe from threats.

Secures New Mexico’s Information Technology Systems

By a unanimous vote of 37-0, the New Mexico Senate approved Senate Bill 129, Cybersecurity Act Changes, sponsored by Senator Michael Padilla (D-Albuquerque). SB129 further advances New Mexico’s efforts to secure and modernize information technology systems across state departments and agencies. This legislation empowers the Cybersecurity Office of the Department of Information Technology to adopt and implement cybersecurity, information security and privacy policies, standards, and procedures based upon baselines issued by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

“New Mexico has experienced firsthand the impacts that breaches in cybersecurity can have on local communities,” said Senate Majority Whip Michael Padilla (D-Albuquerque). “As we double down on efforts to expand broadband across the state, we also must ensure we are protecting vital information and technology networks.”

Funds Critical Roadways in New Mexico

The New Mexico Senate approved Senate Bill 300 today by a unanimous vote of 37-0 sponsored by Senator George Muñoz (D-Gallup). SB 300 marks the beginning of the largest roads improvement project New Mexico has undertaken in two decades to repair key state roadways identified by the New Mexico Department of Transportation. According to the latest data, over 200 bridges across New Mexico are categorized as “poor” or “structurally deficient.”

“It’s time to help the New Mexico Department of Transportation get caught up and take care of our roads,” said sponsor and Senate Finance Chair Senator George R. Muñoz. “All told we’re looking at spending almost $750 million on roads this year, and we have the commitment from DOT that the projects identified are ready to go and can get completed within a three year time frame.”

Infuses Additional Funding for Rural Health Care Facilities

The New Mexico Senate unanimously passed Senate Bill 17, the Health Care Delivery and Access Act sponsored by Senator Elizabeth “Liz” Stefanics (D-Cerrillos), Senator Martin Hickey, MD (D-Albuquerque), and Senate Majority Whip Michael Padilla (D-Albuquerque). SB 17 assesses a new fee on most hospitals statewide for non-Medicare utilization, with funds generated going to local efforts to increase access to health care statewide. Through Senate Bill 17, New Mexico will unlock an estimated $1.3 billion in additional federal matching funds from the Federal Medical Assistance Percentage (FMAP), which invests $3 of federal funding for every $1 provided by the State of New Mexico. Most importantly, this program will favor our rural facilities, as they pay 19% of the assessment but will receive 40% of the disbursement of Medicaid payments.

“Currently, nearly a third of rural hospitals in New Mexico are at risk of closure due to inadequate funding,” said SB 17 sponsor Elizabeth “Liz” Stefanics (D-Cerrillos). “The Health Care Authority, Hospital Association, and hospitals have been working together on SB17 for the last 8 months as a solution to address the serious financial situation. This bill takes advantage of a new opportunity allowed in federal regulation to increase Medicaid payments to hospitals. New Mexicans cannot afford to drive hours to the nearest major city for care. Senate Bill 17 will give New Mexico the resources we need to care for all our communities.”

Other business approved:

SB 148 – TAX & FEE ADMIN FEES (Sen. Ivey-Soto, 34-0)

TAX & FEE ADMIN FEES (Sen. Ivey-Soto, 34-0) SB 135 – STEP THERAPY GUIDELINES(Sen. Stefanics, 38-2)

STEP THERAPY GUIDELINES(Sen. Stefanics, 38-2) SB 106 – DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE ANNIVERSARY (38-1)

DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE ANNIVERSARY (38-1) SB 108 – DISTRIBUTION TO ELECTION FUND (Sen. Muñoz & Sen. Rodriguez, 41-0)

