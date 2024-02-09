Senate Committee Schedule: Friday, February 9, 2024

Friday, February 9, 2024

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE

SECOND SESSION, 2024

View committee hearings via the webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Click on the Webcast tab and select the applicable committee.

Closed Captioning button is next to the volume control icon.



SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS

FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George Muñoz, Chair

Friday, February 9, 2024 – AT THE CALL OF THE CHAIR – Room 322



CS/HB 2/a GENERAL APPROPRIATION ACT OF 2024 (SMALL)

HB 141/a SUPREME COURT JUSTICE SALARY INCREASE

(HOCHMAN-VIGIL/CHANDLER)

CS/SB 249 OIL & GAS FUND ACCOUNTING (NIBERT/CERVANTES)

For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to SFC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81696207177

Webinar ID: 816 9620 7177

Zoom Call: 1 669 444 9171

HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE

– Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Chair

Saturday, February 10, 2024 – 9:30 AM – Room 311

SB 204 FIREARMS ON PLAYGROUNDS (IVEY-SOTO)

SM 12 STUDY PSILOCYBIN FOR THERAPEUTIC TREATMENTS

(STEINBORN/BRANDT)

Join Zoom Meeting:

For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to

SHPAC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov.

To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81287336647

Webinar ID: 812 8733 6647

Zoom Call: 1 719 359 4580

JUDICIARY COMMITTEE – Joseph Cervantes, Chair

Friday, February 9, 2024 – 1:30 PM or 1/2 hour after floor session. – Room 321



SB 142 BEHAVIORAL HEALTH FACILITY NOTIFICATION (MUÑOZ)

SB 190/a DWI ACT (IVEY-SOTO/BRANDT)

* SB 241 AGING DEPT. BACKGROUND CHECKS (JARAMILLO)

SB 274 CANNABIS COMPLIANCE BUREAU (DUHIGG)

SB 178 SEALING RECORDS & BACKGROUND CHECKS (IVEY-SOTO/CATES)

SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE PROCEDURES

https://www.nmlegis.gov/Entity/Senate/Documents/SJC_Procedures_23.pdfFor public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to

SJC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov.

To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81502543362

Webinar ID: 815 0254 3362

Zoom Call: 1 253 205 0468

RULES COMMITTEE – Senator Katy Duhigg, Chair

Friday, February 9, 2024 – 8:00 AM – Room 321

SJR 3 SESSION LENGTH, SUBJECTS & OVERRIDES, CA (TALLMAN/MCQUEEN)

SJR 4 LEGISLATIVE SESSION CHANGES, CA (LÓPEZ)

SJR 7 INDEPENDENT REDISTRICTING COMMISSION, CA

(JARAMILLO/SEDILLO LOPEZ)

SJR 10 LEGISLATIVE VACANCIES, CA (MAESTAS)

SJR 14 SECESSION OF COUNTIES, CA (PIRTLE)

SM 5 CYFD RESTRUCTURING TASK FORCE (LÓPEZ/POPE)



Sunday, February 11, 2024 – 11:30 AM – Room 321

REYES, VICTOR appointment

University of New Mexico Board of Regents (WIRTH)

WEISLER, WILLIAM appointment

Chief of the New Mexico State Police

Department of Public Safety (WIRTH)

ARMIJO, KARI appointment

Health Care Authority (WIRTH)

HERRERA, JAMISON A. appointment

Cabinet Secretary, Veterans’ Services Department (POPE)

SENATE RULES COMMITTEE PROCEDURES:

Microsoft Word – Rules Committee Procedures (nmlegis.gov)



For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to

SRC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81944191844

Webinar ID: 819 4419 1844

Zoom Call: 1 669 900 9128