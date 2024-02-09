Senate Committee Schedule: Friday, February 9, 2024
Friday, February 9, 2024
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE
SECOND SESSION, 2024
View committee hearings via the webcast at www.nmlegis.gov
Click on the Webcast tab and select the applicable committee.
Closed Captioning button is next to the volume control icon.
SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS
FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George Muñoz, Chair
Friday, February 9, 2024 – AT THE CALL OF THE CHAIR– Room 322
CS/HB 2/a GENERAL APPROPRIATION ACT OF 2024 (SMALL)
HB 141/a SUPREME COURT JUSTICE SALARY INCREASE
(HOCHMAN-VIGIL/CHANDLER)
CS/SB 249 OIL & GAS FUND ACCOUNTING (NIBERT/CERVANTES)
For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to SFC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81696207177
Webinar ID: 816 9620 7177
Zoom Call: 1 669 444 9171
HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE
– Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Chair
Saturday, February 10, 2024 – 9:30 AM – Room 311
SB 204 FIREARMS ON PLAYGROUNDS (IVEY-SOTO)
SM 12 STUDY PSILOCYBIN FOR THERAPEUTIC TREATMENTS
(STEINBORN/BRANDT)
Join Zoom Meeting:
For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to
SHPAC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov.
To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81287336647
Webinar ID: 812 8733 6647
Zoom Call: 1 719 359 4580
JUDICIARY COMMITTEE – Joseph Cervantes, Chair
Friday, February 9, 2024 – 1:30 PM or 1/2 hour after floor session. – Room 321
SB 142 BEHAVIORAL HEALTH FACILITY NOTIFICATION (MUÑOZ)
SB 190/a DWI ACT (IVEY-SOTO/BRANDT)
* SB 241 AGING DEPT. BACKGROUND CHECKS (JARAMILLO)
SB 274 CANNABIS COMPLIANCE BUREAU (DUHIGG)
SB 178 SEALING RECORDS & BACKGROUND CHECKS (IVEY-SOTO/CATES)
SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE PROCEDURES
https://www.nmlegis.gov/Entity/Senate/Documents/SJC_Procedures_23.pdfFor public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to
SJC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov.
To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81502543362
Webinar ID: 815 0254 3362
Zoom Call: 1 253 205 0468
RULES COMMITTEE – Senator Katy Duhigg, Chair
Friday, February 9, 2024 – 8:00 AM – Room 321
SJR 3 SESSION LENGTH, SUBJECTS & OVERRIDES, CA (TALLMAN/MCQUEEN)
SJR 4 LEGISLATIVE SESSION CHANGES, CA (LÓPEZ)
SJR 7 INDEPENDENT REDISTRICTING COMMISSION, CA
(JARAMILLO/SEDILLO LOPEZ)
SJR 10 LEGISLATIVE VACANCIES, CA (MAESTAS)
SJR 14 SECESSION OF COUNTIES, CA (PIRTLE)
SM 5 CYFD RESTRUCTURING TASK FORCE (LÓPEZ/POPE)
Sunday, February 11, 2024 – 11:30 AM – Room 321
REYES, VICTOR appointment
University of New Mexico Board of Regents (WIRTH)
WEISLER, WILLIAM appointment
Chief of the New Mexico State Police
Department of Public Safety (WIRTH)
ARMIJO, KARI appointment
Health Care Authority (WIRTH)
HERRERA, JAMISON A. appointment
Cabinet Secretary, Veterans’ Services Department (POPE)
SENATE RULES COMMITTEE PROCEDURES:
Microsoft Word – Rules Committee Procedures (nmlegis.gov)
For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to
SRC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81944191844
Webinar ID: 819 4419 1844
Zoom Call: 1 669 900 9128