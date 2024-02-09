Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,096 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 432,651 in the last 365 days.

Senate Committee Schedule: Friday, February 9, 2024

Friday, February 9, 2024

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE
SECOND SESSION, 2024
View committee hearings via the webcast at www.nmlegis.gov
Click on the Webcast tab and select the applicable committee.
Closed Captioning button is next to the volume control icon.

SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS

FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George Muñoz, Chair
Friday, February 9, 2024 – AT THE CALL OF THE CHAIR– Room 322

CS/HB 2/a     GENERAL APPROPRIATION ACT OF 2024     (SMALL)
HB 141/a     SUPREME COURT JUSTICE SALARY INCREASE
     (HOCHMAN-VIGIL/CHANDLER)
CS/SB 249     OIL & GAS FUND ACCOUNTING     (NIBERT/CERVANTES)

For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to SFC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81696207177
Webinar ID: 816 9620 7177
Zoom Call: 1 669 444 9171

HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE
     – Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Chair
Saturday, February 10, 2024 – 9:30 AM – Room 311

SB 204     FIREARMS ON PLAYGROUNDS     (IVEY-SOTO)
SM 12     STUDY PSILOCYBIN FOR THERAPEUTIC TREATMENTS
     (STEINBORN/BRANDT)

Join Zoom Meeting:
For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to
SHPAC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov.
To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81287336647
Webinar ID: 812 8733 6647
Zoom Call: 1 719 359 4580

JUDICIARY COMMITTEE – Joseph Cervantes, Chair
Friday, February 9, 2024 – 1:30 PM or 1/2 hour after floor session. – Room 321

SB 142     BEHAVIORAL HEALTH FACILITY NOTIFICATION     (MUÑOZ)
SB 190/a     DWI ACT     (IVEY-SOTO/BRANDT)
* SB 241     AGING DEPT. BACKGROUND CHECKS     (JARAMILLO)
SB 274     CANNABIS COMPLIANCE BUREAU     (DUHIGG)
SB 178     SEALING RECORDS & BACKGROUND CHECKS     (IVEY-SOTO/CATES)

SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE PROCEDURES
https://www.nmlegis.gov/Entity/Senate/Documents/SJC_Procedures_23.pdfFor public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to
SJC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov.
To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81502543362
Webinar ID: 815 0254 3362
Zoom Call: 1 253 205 0468

RULES COMMITTEE – Senator Katy Duhigg, Chair
Friday, February 9, 2024 – 8:00 AM – Room 321

SJR 3     SESSION LENGTH, SUBJECTS & OVERRIDES, CA     (TALLMAN/MCQUEEN)
SJR 4     LEGISLATIVE SESSION CHANGES, CA     (LÓPEZ)
SJR 7     INDEPENDENT REDISTRICTING COMMISSION, CA
     (JARAMILLO/SEDILLO LOPEZ)
SJR 10     LEGISLATIVE VACANCIES, CA     (MAESTAS)
SJR 14     SECESSION OF COUNTIES, CA     (PIRTLE)
SM 5     CYFD RESTRUCTURING TASK FORCE     (LÓPEZ/POPE)

Sunday, February 11, 2024 – 11:30 AM – Room 321

REYES, VICTOR     appointment
     University of New Mexico Board of Regents     (WIRTH)
WEISLER, WILLIAM     appointment
     Chief of the New Mexico State Police
          Department of Public Safety     (WIRTH)
ARMIJO, KARI     appointment
     Health Care Authority     (WIRTH)
HERRERA, JAMISON A.     appointment
     Cabinet Secretary, Veterans’ Services Department    (POPE)

SENATE RULES COMMITTEE PROCEDURES:
Microsoft Word – Rules Committee Procedures (nmlegis.gov)

For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to
SRC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81944191844
Webinar ID: 819 4419 1844
Zoom Call: 1 669 900 9128

You just read:

Senate Committee Schedule: Friday, February 9, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more