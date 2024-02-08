New Mexico Senate Floor Wrap for February 6, 2024

February 7, 2024

For Immediate Release

Contact:

Chris Nordstrum

(415) 601-1992

Chris.Nordstrum@nmlegis.gov

New Mexico Senate Floor Wrap for February 7, 2024

(SANTA FE) – The New Mexico Senate met on February, 7th 2024 to consider a series of bipartisan legislation. Additionally, the Senate discussed the Senate Lobos’ strategy for tomorrow’s Hoops4Hope basketball game benefitting the UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center (more details available at www.unmfund.org/hoops4hope). Business conducted includes:

Refreshing New Mexico’s High School Graduation Requirements

The New Mexico Senate unanimously approved House Bill 171 as amended, sponsored by Senate Pro Tempore Mimi Stewart (D-Albuquerque), Senator Bill Soules (D-Las Cruces), and Representative G. Andres Romero (D-Albuquerque). HB 171/a is the culmination of four years of input between education stakeholders and was endorsed by the Legislative Education Study Committee. This update maintains the 24 credits required to graduate high school, but provides greater flexibility for students to explore work-based learning, career technical education, computer science, and financial literacy classes. Each New Mexico school district will also have the discretion to allocate two credits, allowing for curriculum tailored to the unique needs of every community.

“Let’s face the facts: the educational landscape has changed in the twenty years since New Mexico last updated high school graduation requirements. Today’s legislation brings sorely needed updates to how New Mexico’s students can earn their high school diploma, reflecting the input we heard from stakeholders all around the state,” said sponsor Senate Pro Tempore Mimi Stewart (D-Albuquerque). “Greater flexibility for school districts and a focus on Career Technical Education means New Mexico’s students will soon be on an interdisciplinary pathway to their high school diploma.”

“Every Friday before the legislative session starts I sit down with high school students to hear what matters to them in their educational journey. This year I heard from students about how important it is to have flexibility in how they get their high school diploma,” said co-sponsor and Senate Education Committee Chair Senator Bill Soules (D-Las Cruces). “Research shows if a student takes two classes in Career Technical Education, their likelihood to graduate from high school jumps to 95%. As a former statistics teacher, these updates just make sense.”

Establishing a Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Task Force

By a unanimous vote of 38-0, the New Mexico Senate passed Senate Joint Memorial 2 as amended sponsored by Senator Linda M. Lopez (D-Albuquerque), Senator Shannon Pinto (D-Tohatchi), Senator Brenda McKenna (D-Corrales), and Senator Antoinette Sedillo Lopez (D-Albuquerque). SJM 2/a codifies the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Relatives (MMIWR) task force created by Executive Order and which expired on June 30, 2022 and enables the New Mexico Attorney General to convene a task force of 40 appointees. The composition of the task force would be:

Up to 10 public safety representatives,

Two legislators,

Up to three pueblo representatives,

Up to two Jicarilla Apache representatives,

Up to two Mescalero Apache representatives,

Up to three Navajo nation representatives,

Up to five urban Indian center and other specified representatives,

Up to four nonprofit representatives,

Up to five indigenous survivors of violence representatives,

Up to four domestic violence professionals

The implementation of SJM 2/a is a funding priority for Senator Shannon Pinto (D-Tohatchi) through the NM Governmental Recurring Opportunity Fund.

“I was honored to serve on the previous task force convened by Governor Lujan Grisham’s Executive Order, where we had an opportunity to engage directly with law enforcement and representatives of tribal communities here in New Mexico,” said sponsor Senator Linda M. López. “Senate Joint Memorial 2 is the next step New Mexico needs to take to codify and coordinate efforts to bring our missing relatives home.”

“The findings from the previous MMIWR task force provide my colleagues here in the Legislature just a glimpse into the nightmare Indian Country is living with the crisis of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women,” said co-sponsor Senator Shannon Pinto (D-Tohatchi). “New Mexico must lead the way forward in finding our relatives and bringing those who snatched them from us to justice. Our daughters, their daughters, and their daughters’ daughters depend on us to act now.”

Other business approved:

SB 128/a – STATE FIRE RETIREMENT (Sen. Padilla, 37-0)

SB 151/a – PREMIUM TAX TO EMERGENCY SERVICES FUND (Sen. Campos, 35-0)

SB 21/a – LOCAL FIREFIGHTER RECRUITMENT (Sen. Jaramillo, 36-0)

SB 161 – ACUTE CARE FACILITIES SUBSIDIES (Sen. Muñoz & Sen. Correa Hemphill, 37-0)

SJR 16 – COUNTY OFFICIAL SALARIES, CA (Sen. Cervantes, 37-0)

###