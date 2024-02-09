Governor Newsom Joins Crews to Remove Trash and Clean Up California Streets

Published: Feb 08, 2024

OAKLAND — Governor Gavin Newsom today joined Caltrans crews in clearing trash near the 880 freeway, off the 66th Avenue onramp in Oakland. The Governor was joined by Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao, Assemblymembers Mia Bonta and Buffy Wicks, and Senator Nancy Skinner.

“This isn’t just about policing our way to a better future. It’s about providing a full range of support and resources – including what we are doing here today by cleaning up trash.

Clean California is more than garbage cleanup. It’s a way of showing, not telling how local and state governments are working together to rejuvenate civic responsibility and neighborhood pride. Because even during difficult moments like this – there’s a lot to be proud of in Oakland. ”

Governor Gavin Newsom

Clean California is part of a multiyear clean-up effort led by Caltrans that is removing trash, transforming public spaces and creating thousands of jobs. The City of Oakland has received over $20.6 million from the state to clean and improve public spaces.