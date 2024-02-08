CBP seizes counterfeit phone accessories in International Falls

INTERNATIONAL FALLS, Minn. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Office of Field Operations officers at the International Falls Port of Entry recently targeted rail containers destined to arrive in Minnesota. CBP officers inspected the rail containers and discovered phone accessories bearing counterfeit Chanel “No. 5” marks.

CBP officers in International Falls, Minnesota, seized 1,363 counterfeit phone cases and 2,956 counterfeit home chargers with an estimated manufacturer’s suggested retail price of more than $2,645,000 if the goods had been genuine.

CBP seized 1,363 counterfeit phone cases and 2,956 counterfeit home chargers with an estimated manufacturer’s suggested retail price of more than $2,645,000 if the goods had been genuine.

“CBP is focused on identifying and intercepting counterfeit merchandise and products. The enforcement of trade laws at U.S. ports of entry remains a high priority for us,” said Christopher Misson, Pembina Area Port Director.

Stopping the flow of illicit goods is a priority trade issue for CBP. The importation of counterfeit merchandise can damage the U.S. economy and threaten the health and safety of the American people. For more information on CBP’s IPR priority trade issue visit: CBP Trade and IPR.

With the growth of foreign trade, unscrupulous companies have profited billions of dollars from the sale of counterfeit and pirated goods. To combat the illicit trade of merchandise violating laws relating to IPR, trademark and copyright holders may record with CBP through the e-Recordation program. Recordations assists CBP officers and Import Specialists in identifying authentic merchandise and distinguishing it from non-authentic merchandise.

CBP’s IPR enforcement strategy is multi-layered and includes seizing illegal merchandise at our borders, pushing the border “outward” through audits of suspect importers, cooperating with our international trading partners, and collaborating with industry and governmental agencies to enhance these efforts.

CBP has established an educational initiative at U.S. international airports and online to raise consumer awareness about the consequences and dangers that can be associated with the purchase of counterfeit and pirated goods. These include the loss of American jobs, support of criminal activity, significant risks to consumer health and safety, and the impacts of unknowingly purchasing counterfeits online. For more information, see www.cbp.gov/fakegoodsrealdangers.

If you have any information regarding suspected fraud or illegal trade activity, please contact CBP through the e-Allegations Online Trade Violation Reporting System or by calling 1-800-BE-ALERT. IPR violations can also be reported to the National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center at https://www.iprcenter.gov/referral/ or by telephone at 1-866-IPR-2060.