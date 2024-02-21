FindADoc Announces First use of Advanced GPT-4 AI in Medical Diagnostics on FindADoc Telehealth Platform

FindADoc

FindADoc Telehealth Platform: First use of Advanced GPT-4 AI in diagnostic medicine, enabling Healthcare Professionals to Consult with patients from Anywhere.

FindADoc introduces world's first GPT-4 enabled Telehealth Platform to assist in Medical Diagnosis.” — Gerry Lake-Bakaar, CEO and Founder of FindADoc

GOLDEN, COLORADO, UNITED, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FindADoc, established since 1996 in the lead-generation space within the healthcare sector, has announced the launch of its groundbreaking Telehealth platform. This innovative platform is the first of its kind to utilize the advanced capabilities of GPT-4 AI to diagnose and suggest treatments for patients, revolutionizing the delivery of healthcare services.

The FindADoc platform is designed to bring flexibility and convenience to the forefront of healthcare. It allows doctors (MDs, DDSs), physician assistants (PAs), and nurse practitioners (NPs) to consult with patients independently at their convenience, right from their homes.

What sets FindADoc apart is its integration of GPT-4 AI, which pre-diagnoses patients and suggests potential treatments. This not only streamlines the consultation process but also enhances the accuracy and efficiency of patient care.

"FindADoc is positioned to revolutionize the Telehealth sector," said [Gerry Lake-Bakaar, MD. PhD], CEO and Founder of FindADoc. "Our platform leverages the power of AI to enhance healthcare services, making them more accessible and efficient. We're excited to see the positive impact this will have on both healthcare professionals and patients."

Notably, FindADoc also offers a substantial earning opportunity for healthcare professionals. MDs, PAs, and NPs consulting through the platform can earn at an unparalleled rate in the industry, while impacting lives positively.

FindADoc is now open for registrations from healthcare professionals who wish to offer their services through the platform in states where they are actively licensed.

For more information about FindADoc and how to register, visit www.findadoc.com or contact [info@findadoc.com].

#

About FindADoc Telehealth Platform

FindADoc Telehealth is an innovative Telehealth platform that leverages the power of GPT-4 AI to revolutionize healthcare consultation. The platform allows healthcare professionals to consult independently with patients from the comfort of their homes while providing pre-diagnosed patient information for efficient consultations. FindADoc is dedicated to enhancing the delivery of healthcare services, making them more accessible, efficient, and rewarding for healthcare professionals. For more information, visit www.findadoc.com.

Press Contact: Gerry Lake-Bakaar, MD. PhD

422 Ridge Road, Golden, CO 80403

1 516 314-8736

FindADoc