FindADoc Launches Re-Scheduler: An App for Filling Gaps When Clients Cancel Appointments at the Last Minute

Re-Scheduler App for Filling Last-minute Cancellation Gaps. An Idea from the Airlines' Playbook whose time has come.

GOLDEN, CO, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exciting news of the launch of a new and innovative potential game-changer for Service Providers was announced today. Re-Scheduler, an app for filling last-minute cancellation gaps has been released.

For years, airlines have been able to sell seats cancelled by customers at the last-minute to passengers on Standby.

Standby passengers have benefited from the heavily discounted fares and sometimes from the convenience of the flights.

The Founder and CEO of FindADoc, founded in 1991 as the first directory of Healthcare Providers on the web, has just launched Re-Scheduler, an innovative, first of its kind app, based on the same principles.

"The idea for Re-SCHEDULER came to me as I waited as a Standby passenger for a flight to Europe," said Gerry Lake-Bakaar, CEO and Founder of FindADoc.

"I had missed my earlier flight. Now I was boarding another at half the price."

Last minute cancellations are a huge source of lost revenue for Service Providers. Further, it is a source that has usually been unpredictable and outside their control.

A Hairdresser in Syosset, NY mused: "When I look at an empty chair in my salon, I see an empty bank account. Clients can cancel their appointments at the last minute, but unfortunately, we cannot just cancel or write off our overheads."

Re-Scheduler is a real breakthrough. As soon as the service provider becomes aware of the cancellation, he can open the app and indicate the date and time of the cancelled appointment. He could also offer a small discount to local potential customers.

With just a click on the date and time of the appointment gap, local clients on Standby can readily snap up the slot, enticed in part by the discount.

Re-Scheduler has already seen an impressive download rate from Re-Scheduler.com. It is currently ranking around the 93rd percentile.

The app is available for Download from either the Apple store or Google play.

You can check specifics of how the app works on YouTube.