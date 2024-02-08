Record Agricultural Exports for Fourth Consecutive Year

CANADA, February 8 - Released on February 8, 2024

Saskatchewan's agriculture industry has posted a fourth consecutive year of record agri-food exports, with shipments totaling $20.2 billion for 2023.

The leading agri-food export commodities in 2023 were non-durum wheat, canola seed, canola oil, durum, lentils and canola meal. The top five international market destinations were the United States, China, Japan, Mexico and Algeria.

"Strong export numbers demonstrate the world-class sustainability and reliability of our province's agriculture sector," Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "As we have already surpassed our 2030 Growth Plan target of $20 billion in agri-food exports, this milestone not only reflects the dedication of Saskatchewan farmers, but also the global demand for the high-quality agricultural products that they consistently deliver."

In addition to raw commodities, processed products are a key contributor to the province's agricultural exports. With canola oil as Saskatchewan's third highest agri-food export and canola meal the sixth, these products provide an opportunity to reach the 2030 Growth Plan target of increasing agriculture value-added revenue to $10 billion.

Saskatchewan's exports have grown by more than 52.1 per cent since 2013. Trade and investment offices around the world support Saskatchewan companies seeking investment opportunities and promoting trade. The province looks forward to continuing to expand exports, opening new markets and sharing Saskatchewan's story with the world.

