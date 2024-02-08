Dimensional Search Network Expands with Launch of TalentRush Executive Search

By joining the Dimensional Search network, we will scale and grow to further strengthen our position as the premier human resources search firm in the South” — Britni Rush

PLANO, TX, USA, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dimensional Search expands its network with the launch of TalentRush Executive Search, the newest member of the Dimensional Search network of offices. Britni and Stephen Rush founded TalentRush with over 13 years of experience in the human resources field serving higher education and non-profit organizations in Arkansas. With their deep expertise in aligning human resources goals to an organization’s strategic plan, TalentRush will focus on human resources roles for premier companies, institutions, and non-profit organizations in the South.

“We are excited to welcome Britni and Stephen Rush into the Dimensional Search family. Britni has a long track record in HR leadership, and now takes that passion and expertise to focus on building world-class human resources teams for other organizations. We are looking forward to Britni and Stephen’s continued success with TalentRush,” states Jon Bartos, Chief Operating Officer of Dimensional Search.

Dimensional Search awards a limited number of independently owned franchises each year; this high level of exclusivity has ensured the brand and reputation of Dimensional Search remains unparalleled in terms of professionalism, performance and service that exceeds their clients’ expectations.

“We are very excited to be a member of the Dimensional Search network of offices. We excel at connecting people to opportunities and believe they can accomplish the unreachable when they are properly aligned with the right organization. By joining the Dimensional Search network, we will scale and grow to further strengthen our position as the premier human resources search firm in the South, “says Britni Rush, Owner, and Managing Partner of TalentRush.

Dimensional Search, a division of the Sanford Rose Associates Network, provides entrepreneurs an acceleration platform to launch their executive search and staffing businesses. Dimensional Search is comprised of an elite network of independently owned executive search firms known for personalized service and top-tier talent acquisition solutions, catering to the needs of both clients and candidates.

Dimensional Search has maintained an exclusive network of offices that remain unparalleled in terms of professionalism, performance and service that exceeds client expectations. Founded in 1959, with an executive leadership team boasting a combined 300+ years and 25+ average years of experience in the recruiting industry, the Sanford Rose Associates and Dimensional Search network is the strongest group of search firm experts ever assembled. Dimensional Search allows the opportunity to be in business for oneself, but not by oneself, with the freedom and flexibility to grow with the structure and support from others who have paved the way.

Learn more at dimensionalsearch.com.

Media Contact:

Darren McDougal

darren@dimensionalsearch.com

214.556.8010