RECRUITMENT NOTICE: Administrative Support Specialist

Announcement No. 25077
Position Title: Administrative Support Specialist
Salary Range: $65,285 - $84,167
Opening Date: 02/07/2024 Closing Date: 02/17/2024
 


Overview:
DMPED Overview: The Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) coordinates, plans, supervises, and executes economic development efforts in the District of Columbia, toward the goals of creating and preserving affordable housing, creating jobs, and increasing tax revenue. DMPED establishes policies and programs that create strong neighborhoods, expand and diversify the local economy, and provide residents with pathways to the middle class.

Position Description:
DMPED is seeking an Administrative Support Specialist who will be responsible for helping to ensure effective day-to-day operations within the agency. This role may require but is not limited to: performing general clerical tasks; professionally communicating with and greeting both internal and external stakeholders; providing information and assistance relating to risk management issues, policies, and procedures; professionally responding to phone calls and emails; creating reports, memos, and agency compliance plans; organizing internal and external events; and serving as a special assistant as needed. This incumbent will report to the Director of Operations.

