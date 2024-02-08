Stars Come Out for World Premiere of Music Comedy ‘A Hip Hop Story’ at the 32nd Annual Pan African Film & Arts Festival

Bill Duke, Affion Crockett, Charlie Mack, and Damaine Radcliff at the world premiere of “A Hip Hop Story” at the Pan African Film & Arts Festival Thur., Feb. 7 at the Writers Guild of America in Beverly Hills, CA. (Photo credit: Karim Saafir).

“A Hip Hop Story” director Damaine Radcliff and producer Affion Crockett introduce the music comedy’s world premiere at the Pan African Film & Arts Festival Thur., Feb. 7 at the Writers Guild of America in Beverly Hills, CA. (Photo credit: Karim Saafir).