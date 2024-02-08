Disaster Recovery Center Opening in Davidson County

NASHVILLE – A Disaster Recovery Center will open at noon Thursday, Feb. 8, at Nashville State Community College North Davidson Campus, 1520 Gallatin Pike North in Madison. Effective Friday, operating hours will be 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday until further notice.

Two other centers are operating:

Davidson County: Madison Church of Christ parking lot, 106 Gallatin Pike N., Madison, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., closing permanently at 4 p.m. on Feb. 8.

Montgomery County: Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library, 350 Pageant Lane #501, Clarksville; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, closed on Sundays.

Specialists from Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) are available to provide help to people with losses from the Dec. 9, 2023, tornadoes and storms.

Any resident of Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Gibson, Montgomery, Stewart or Sumner County who had uninsured losses from the tornadoes can visit any center. The deadline for applications is Feb. 12, 2024.

For information on Tennessee’s disaster recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4751. Follow FEMA on X, formerly Twitter, at twitter.com/femaregion4 and at facebook.com/fema. Follow Tennessee Emergency Management Agency at facebook.com/TennesseeEMA.