FEMA Disaster Recovery Center Opens in Lewiston

A Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) is now open in Lewiston. The joint DRC is a temporary facility established in partnership between Maine and FEMA that helps survivors from the severe storms and flooding from Dec. 17-21, 2023, apply for FEMA assistance, upload documents needed for their application and answer questions in person.

FEMA’s Disaster Recovery Centers are accessible for all survivors, including translated materials and communication access (VRI ASL interpreters). If you need additional accommodations, please call 1-833-285-7448, press 2 for Spanish.

The center in Lewiston is located at: Lewiston Armory 65 Central Ave. Lewiston, ME 04240 Open 7 days a week 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Additional Disaster Recovery Centers are open at:

The center in Rumford is located at: Rumford Municipal Building 150 River Street Rumford, ME 04276 Open 7 days a week 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The center in Skowhegan is located at: Somerset County Emergency Operations Center 4 County Drive Skowhegan, ME 04976 Open 7 days a week 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Survivors can visit any Disaster Recovery Center location.

Representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) are on hand at the DRC to provide program information and explain how to apply for SBA’s low-interest disaster loans for homeowners, businesses, private nonprofits, and renters, and provide printed information about repairs and rebuilding to make homes more disaster resistant.

Disaster survivors are encouraged to submit their SBA loan application as soon as possible. If your application is approved you are not obligated to accept the loan. However, failure to return the application may disqualify you from other types of financial assistance from FEMA.

A FEMA Hazard Mitigation Community Education Outreach Specialist will be on site to assist survivors in preparing for future incidents.

To find a DRC nearest you, click on the FEMA DRC link: Fema.gov/drc.

You may also register for assistance with FEMA through your smart phone, home computer or by phone. The fastest ways to apply for assistance are:

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov

By phone at 1-800-621-3362 . Press 1 for English, 2 for Spanish and 3 for all other languages. If you use video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service. Phone lines operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m . seven days a week.

Download FEMA's Mobile App. Select Disaster Resources and click on Apply for Assistance Online.

To learn more about the disaster response in Maine, please visit https://www.fema.gov/disaster/4754.