Disaster Recovery Center Opens in Kanawha County

Charleston, W.Va.– A state-federal Disaster Recovery Center will open at noon on Thursday, Feb. 8, at Belle Town Hall in Kanawha County to help West Virginia residents affected by the severe flooding that occurred Aug. 28-30, 2023.

Residents can get help with their disaster assistance applications, upload documents, and get questions answered about federal disaster assistance.

The center is located at:

Kanawha County Belle Town Hall 1100 E. Dupont Ave. Belle, WV 25015 Hours of operation: Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m.to 6 p.m.

Other recovery experts from the U.S. Small Business Administration are available at the Disaster Recovery Center to address additional needs.

The fastest and easiest way to apply is by visiting disasterassistance.gov/.

If it is not possible to visit the Disaster Recovery Center or to apply online, call 800-621-3362. The toll-free telephone line operates from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.