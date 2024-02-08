Governor Mills’ Office launched a Maine Flood Resources and Assistance Hub website to help Maine people find information, resources, and assistance to stay safe and recover from interior and coastal flooding caused by recent storms. You can access the Hub here.

The Hub includes resources on federal disaster assistance, insurance, unemployment support, cleanup and safety, food assistance, shelters, mental health supports, and more. The site will continue to be updated regularly.

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is sharing these resources in the event that your school sustained damage during recent storms and for schools to share with staff, students, and families who may have been impacted.

The Maine Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) has worked with the Maine DOE to create a flier with QR codes for easy access to information and resources that can be included in school newsletters or provided to families in your school community. You can download the flier here.