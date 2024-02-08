Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,155 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 432,812 in the last 365 days.

Maine Flood Resources and Assistance Hub 

Governor Mills’ Office launched a Maine Flood Resources and Assistance Hub website to help Maine people find information, resources, and assistance to stay safe and recover from interior and coastal flooding caused by recent storms. You can access the Hub here 

The Hub includes resources on federal disaster assistance, insurance, unemployment support, cleanup and safety, food assistance, shelters, mental health supports, and more. The site will continue to be updated regularly.  

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is sharing these resources in the event that your school sustained damage during recent storms and for schools to share with staff, students, and families who may have been impacted. 

The Maine Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) has worked with the Maine DOE to create a flier with QR codes for easy access to information and resources that can be included in school newsletters or provided to families in your school community. You can download the flier here 

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

Maine Flood Resources and Assistance Hub 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more