U.S., Japan and Australia Conduct Trilateral Operations

"This multinational sail fortifies our relationship between the U.S., Japan and Australian allies,” said Cmdr. Earvin Taylor, commanding officer of John Finn. “We promote transparency, rule of law, freedom of navigation and all principles that underscore security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific.”

The U.S. Navy regularly participates with allies and partners in high-end maritime exercises and operations, which have continued to grow in scale, scope, and complexity, to create combined operations that enhance interoperability, boost deterrence, and demonstrate shared resolve.

“Australia has maintained a robust program of international engagement with regional nations for decades and cooperative activities at sea during routine deployments are crucial for enhancing mutual understanding and our ability to operate together,” said Australia’s Joint Force Maritime Component Commander, Commodore Jonathan Ley, RAN.

U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

