CIA Names Juliane Gallina as Deputy Director for Digital Innovation

For Immediate Release: February 7, 2024

Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director William J. Burns appointed Juliane Gallina to serve as CIA’s new Deputy Director for Digital Innovation. Ms. Gallina has been part of the intelligence and technology communities for more than 30 years in a wide range of roles from military, civil service, and industry. She most recently served as the Associate Deputy Director for Digital Innovation and previously in the dual-hatted role of Chief Information Officer and the Director of the Information Technology Enterprise at the Agency.

Ms. Gallina will drive initiatives and partnerships to enhance the Agency’s ability to leverage digital technology and innovations to further CIA’s mission. "Juliane brings a wealth of experience from holding multiple leadership positions at the Agency, in the Intelligence Community, and the private sector. Her exceptional breadth of experience, as well as her passion for technology and the Agency workforce make her a natural selection to lead the Directorate of Digital Innovation at this critical time,” said Director Burns.

“It is an honor to be asked to lead the Directorate of Digital Innovation. Throughout my career, I’ve reflected that there are three elements to the perfect job: great people, great technology, great mission—and I’ve been delighted to find all three while serving at CIA. We are in the right place at the right time for positive mission impact,” said Ms. Gallina. Prior to her leadership roles at CIA, Ms. Gallina worked in the private sector as the Vice President of IBM’s Federal Key Accounts. Before joining IBM, she served as a CIA Directorate of Science and Technology officer assigned to the National Reconnaissance Office. Ms. Gallina began her federal service as a US Navy cryptologic officer and retired from the US Navy Reserves in 2013. She holds a Master of Science in both Space Systems and Electrical Engineering. While at the US Naval Academy, Ms. Gallina was the first woman to lead the brigade of midshipmen since its founding in 1846.

