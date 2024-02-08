February 8, 2024

Governor Janet Mills today announced that she has nominated Robert L. Carey of East Boothbay to serve as Superintendent of the Maine Bureau of Insurance.

Carey brings more than two decades of experience advising state regulators and lawmakers on insurance policy, markets, and regulation. Prior to establishing his own consulting practice in 2008, Carey served as the first Director of Planning and Development for the Massachusetts Health Connector, widely considered to be the blueprint for the Affordable Care Act.

"Bob Carey brings decades of experience advising states, including Maine, on building strong insurance markets that provide quality coverage and save individuals and small businesses money on their premiums," said Governor Janet Mills. "I am pleased to nominate him to serve as Superintendent of the Bureau of Insurance." "I am honored to be nominated, and I thank Governor Mills," said Carey. "The Bureau has a strong team of professionals that works every day on behalf of Maine people and Maine businesses, and I look forward to working with them if I am confirmed by the Senate. There is no shortage of challenging issues across insurance markets. Working with Bureau staff, the Mills administration, legislators and stakeholders throughout Maine to tackle these challenges would be a privilege."

Through his practice, Carey has advised more than a dozen states on their insurance markets and Health Insurance Marketplaces. In 2021, Carey was a key contributor to the State of Maine's successful application for a State Innovation Waiver. The waiver—the result of Governor Mills' Made for Maine Health Coverage Act—allowed Maine to implement a series of innovations designed to reduce the cost of health coverage for individuals and small business employees.

Carey has also worked with the Massachusetts Division of Insurance, conducting commercial rate reviews for the state's individual and small group markets. He has conducted market exams, supported a special commission on dental insurance, and advised a special legislative commission.

His private sector experience includes providing strategic advice to large physician practices and a start-up health insurance provider.

Carey is a 1986 graduate of the University of Maine at Fort Kent and holds a Master of Science in Public Management and Policy from Carnegie Mellon University.

Carey's confirmation is subject to approval by the Joint Standing Committee on Health Coverage, Insurance, and Financial Services, and confirmation by the Maine Senate.