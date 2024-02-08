Governor Abbott Appoints Gonzales To The Texas Commission On Environmental Quality

TEXAS, February 8 - February 8, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Catarina Gonzales to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) for a term set to expire August 31, 2029. TCEQ protects the state's public health and natural resources consistent with sustainable economic development.



“With a wealth of experience in environmental work and leadership roles, Catarina Gonzales is the right choice to lead TCEQ as the agency’s newest commissioner,” said Governor Abbott. “I thank Commissioner Emily Lindley for her decade of service to TCEQ and her tireless work to address our environmental quality needs across Texas. I look forward to continuing to work with Catarina to ensure that our state’s resources—and the health of Texans—remain protected as we continue to build an even brighter future for all Texans.”



Catarina Gonzales of Austin is a budget and policy advisor for the Office of the Governor, a position she has held since 2018. She was formerly in private practice at law firms in Austin and Houston. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas and on the executive committee of its Environmental and Natural Resources Law Section and the General Land Office Pooling Committee. She is a former board member of the Cossaboom YMCA Board of Directors and the Children’s Advocacy Centers of Texas, former volunteer for Dachshund Rescue of Houston, and former member of the Easter Seals Greater Houston Young Professionals Advisory Board. She has been recognized for her leadership in the environmental and government fields by the Houston Business Journal as a recipient of their “40 under 40” award and as a League of Women Voter’s “Rising Star” award honoree. Gonzales received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Trinity College, a Juris Doctor from St. John’s University School of Law, and a Master of Laws in Energy and Environmental Law from the University of Houston School of Law. She was also a visiting student at The University of Texas School of Law, where she was on the board of the American Journal of Criminal Law.

